Café Chill playlist: Eagle Eyed Tiger, Deep Shoq, edapollo and more

Photo: “Mt. Hood”. Mt. Hood, a statuesque and elegant fixture of the northwest, remains an important feature of modern day and traditional cultural ways. Credit: Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail (National Park Service), public domain. [i].

Originally aired 29 May 2022

6AM Playlist

Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake

Slow Magic – Sorry Safari

Soular Order – Navigator

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All

Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes

Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

Pbs’73 – Public Television

Shigeto – Miss U

Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked

Bakradze – An Evening With John

Swimming TV – Drips

Frameworks – Rotations

7AM Playlist

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

wowflower – Cool Group

History of Colour – Barrio Lindo & El B煤ho

Hu – Hypnagogic

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

DWDY – Feel Free

edapollo – By the River

NoGht – Eternal Solitude#1 Sleeping Woman

Secede – Leraine

Tom Day & Ian Urbina – Hunting Hunters

Yppah – Light Cycle

Frameworks – Expansion

8AM Playlist

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Forhill – Iris (Edit)

Bowcraft – Cicada

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers

Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky

Deep Shoq – Forward

Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli

Custodian – her

VIQ – Vestige

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow

DNZ – Wanderlust

Secede – Leraine

edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)

9AM Playlist

RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Koresma – Canyon Walls (il:lo Remix)

King Shi – Father’s Love

Eikona – Artemis

Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Frameworks – Expansion

uinta – Taw

Seemio – Untitled I

Riversilvers – Forever

TOR – City 66

