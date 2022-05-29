Café Chill playlist: Eagle Eyed Tiger, Deep Shoq, edapollo and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Eagle Eyed Tiger, Deep Shoq, edapollo and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Mt. Hood”. Mt. Hood, a statuesque and elegant fixture of the northwest, remains an important feature of modern day and traditional cultural ways. Credit: Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail (National Park Service), public domain. [i].
Originally aired 29 May 2022
6AM Playlist
Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Soular Order – Navigator
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All
Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes
Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Pbs’73 – Public Television
Shigeto – Miss U
Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
Bakradze – An Evening With John
Swimming TV – Drips
Frameworks – Rotations
7AM Playlist
Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
wowflower – Cool Group
History of Colour – Barrio Lindo & El B煤ho
Hu – Hypnagogic
BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
DWDY – Feel Free
edapollo – By the River
NoGht – Eternal Solitude#1 Sleeping Woman
Secede – Leraine
Tom Day & Ian Urbina – Hunting Hunters
Yppah – Light Cycle
Frameworks – Expansion
8AM Playlist
wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Forhill – Iris (Edit)
Bowcraft – Cicada
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
Deep Shoq – Forward
Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
Custodian – her
VIQ – Vestige
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow
DNZ – Wanderlust
Secede – Leraine
edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
9AM Playlist
RUMTUM – Coastal Ruins
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Koresma – Canyon Walls (il:lo Remix)
King Shi – Father’s Love
Eikona – Artemis
Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Frameworks – Expansion
uinta – Taw
Seemio – Untitled I
Riversilvers – Forever
TOR – City 66
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment