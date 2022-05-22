Café Chill playlist: Rhombus Index, Macroblank, CRAETION, Packed Rich and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rhombus Index, Macroblank, CRAETION, Packed Rich and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Missouri pincushion (May to June)”. Credit: Agate Fossil Beds National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 22 May 2022
6AM Playlist
Birocratic – At Most
Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Frameworks – Titles
William French – Heart
Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify
Xky – Shapes
Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts
Freud – Faux Pas
boerd – Look
7AM Playlist
Hotel Pools – Spring
Oldtwig – Diffuse Light
Slow Magic – Manhattan
Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
fr眉it – Prism
Lone – Sleepwalkers
Firephly – Passage To The Sky
Yppah – Light Cycle
A.L.I.S.O.N. – Pink Cloud Days
wowflower – You Love Him
Mute City – Seawall
RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss
Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
8AM Playlist
CRAETION – Beachside
Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
Rhombus Index – Leptosol
Emancipator – Pancakes
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Macroblank – Vice Grip
Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Ruck P – Belvedere
Birocratic – Wrapped Up
9AM Playlist
Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True
Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes
Menta – Shibuya Streets
Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
P4nther – temporary
Monster Rally – Golden Shores
Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Beerlover – i love you
AKTR – Hermit City Walkin’
Manatee Commune – Wake
Jinsang – Never Know
Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
VentureX & Flamingosis – No Limit
Mt. Marcy – Guuurl
Fosterbeats – Trumbo
Romo – Smokey
BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
Vacationer – Trip (Teen Daze Remix)
