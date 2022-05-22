Café Chill playlist: Rhombus Index, Macroblank, CRAETION, Packed Rich and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rhombus Index, Macroblank, CRAETION, Packed Rich and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Missouri pincushion (May to June)”. Credit: Agate Fossil Beds National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 22 May 2022

6AM Playlist

Birocratic – At Most

Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Frameworks – Titles

William French – Heart

Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify

Xky – Shapes

Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)

Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts

Freud – Faux Pas

boerd – Look

7AM Playlist

Hotel Pools – Spring

Oldtwig – Diffuse Light

Slow Magic – Manhattan

Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

fr眉it – Prism

Lone – Sleepwalkers

Firephly – Passage To The Sky

Yppah – Light Cycle

A.L.I.S.O.N. – Pink Cloud Days

wowflower – You Love Him

Mute City – Seawall

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss

Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)

8AM Playlist

CRAETION – Beachside

Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

Hello Meteor – Aqualotic

Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar

Rhombus Index – Leptosol

Emancipator – Pancakes

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Macroblank – Vice Grip

Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now

Ruck P – Belvedere

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

9AM Playlist

Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True

Third Person Lurkin – Warm Shapes

Menta – Shibuya Streets

Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again

P4nther – temporary

Monster Rally – Golden Shores

Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Beerlover – i love you

AKTR – Hermit City Walkin’

Manatee Commune – Wake

Jinsang – Never Know

Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)

VentureX & Flamingosis – No Limit

Mt. Marcy – Guuurl

Fosterbeats – Trumbo

Romo – Smokey

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds

Vacationer – Trip (Teen Daze Remix)

