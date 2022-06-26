Café Chill playlist: Monster Rally, Hello Meteor, ロフト tapes and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Monster Rally, Hello Meteor, ロフト tapes, Nightflyer and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Scenic Stream”. Credit: Catoctin Mountain Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 26 July 2022
6AM Playlist
Giraffage – Everything is Going to Be Alright
Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
Mind Groove – Dead Wind
Laflamme – Bo-Tree
Koresma – Free
Ruck P – Belvedere
Monster Rally – Sunflower
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Packed Rich – Crane
Gold Falls – KMNK
Frameworks – Kings
Tycho – Daydream
Swimming TV – Spring
7AM Playlist
ロフト tapes – Arrival 到着
Lost Flights – 1988
Igama – Cold
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss
Mint Julep – Blinded
Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Tycho – Coastal Brake
boerd – Look
Ian Aisling – Treegap
Chemtrails – Soft
wowflower – Untuch
8AM Playlist
Tajima Hal – Green Ocean
Monster Rally – Golden Shores
Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
Nightflyer – Sanctuary
GlobulDub – Hoverin’
Swimming TV – Falling
Giraffage – Waste Yr Time
Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
X3SR – summerlush
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
The Beat Broker – Extended Away
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
9AM Playlist
rosequartz – interlude
mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Mt. Marcy – heaven
Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois
Jinsang – Herewego
Vanilla – Fuji
Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Sensi Sye – Struggle
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Mndsgn – Hiking
Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
GlobulDub – Laughter
Birocratic – [terminal] Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
Add comment