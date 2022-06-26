Café Chill playlist: Monster Rally, Hello Meteor, ロフト tapes and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Monster Rally, Hello Meteor, ロフト tapes, Nightflyer and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Scenic Stream”. Credit: Catoctin Mountain Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 26 July 2022

6AM Playlist

Giraffage – Everything is Going to Be Alright

Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck

Mind Groove – Dead Wind

Laflamme – Bo-Tree

Koresma – Free

Ruck P – Belvedere

Monster Rally – Sunflower

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Packed Rich – Crane

Gold Falls – KMNK

Frameworks – Kings

Tycho – Daydream

Swimming TV – Spring

7AM Playlist

ロフト tapes – Arrival 到着

Lost Flights – 1988

Igama – Cold

Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame

Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss

Mint Julep – Blinded

Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Tycho – Coastal Brake

boerd – Look

Ian Aisling – Treegap

Chemtrails – Soft

wowflower – Untuch

8AM Playlist

Tajima Hal – Green Ocean

Monster Rally – Golden Shores

Hello Meteor – Rain Collection

Nightflyer – Sanctuary

GlobulDub – Hoverin’

Swimming TV – Falling

Giraffage – Waste Yr Time

Sloslylove – Secret Dreams

Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

X3SR – summerlush

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

The Beat Broker – Extended Away

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli

9AM Playlist

rosequartz – interlude

mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Mt. Marcy – heaven

Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny

Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)

Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again

Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois

Jinsang – Herewego

Vanilla – Fuji

Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Sensi Sye – Struggle

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Mndsgn – Hiking

Sundrenched – Hotel Orange

GlobulDub – Laughter

Birocratic – [terminal] Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Esbe – Darling (Remastered)