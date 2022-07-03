Café Chill playlist: Decisive Koala, Virtual Cat, Sloslylove and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Decisive Koala, Virtual Cat, Sloslylove and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Coral Reef (Coral reef with slate pencil urchin, and Porites coral)”. Credit: National Park of American Samoa/National Park Service; public domain [i].
Originally aired 03 July 2022
6AM Playlist
Bad Snacks – Same Water
Late June & Courtney Drummey – Driveway
Home – Tides
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer
Manatee Commune – Brush
Chisari – Layover (Interlude)
Bibio – Beyond My Eyes
Pijama – Garage
Xky – Shapes
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
7AM Playlist
BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
DWDY – Natural High
Mute City – Seawall
Takeleave – You
Bad Snacks – …Bient么t (ft. Lynette Williams)
edapollo – By the River
Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Mvnners – Crush
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Zimmer-G – Whatever
Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
Takeleave – The Woods
Bakradze – An Evening With John
8AM Playlist
Letherette – Langsette
Stlndrms – Look of Love
Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.
Teebs – Shells
Monster Rally – Bus Ride
Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest
Teen Daze – Paradiso
Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Ian Ewing – Beauty
Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
Orange Crush – Invocation
Horizon Fire – Asimov
Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
9AM Playlist
System – Manarola
Past Palms – Solar Noon
Tycho – Hours
Koresma – Free
wowflower – Unluki
Laflamme – Bo-Tree
Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Home – Tides
Monster Rally – Chin-Don-Ya
Menta – Shibuya Streets
ITO – The Cliff
Seemio – Untitled I
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Trapdoor
Precept – Ascend
Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
Sleepdealer – Backstroke
Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment