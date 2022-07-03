Café Chill playlist: Decisive Koala, Virtual Cat, Sloslylove and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Decisive Koala, Virtual Cat, Sloslylove and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Coral Reef (Coral reef with slate pencil urchin, and Porites coral)”. Credit: National Park of American Samoa/National Park Service; public domain [i].

Originally aired 03 July 2022

6AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Same Water

Late June & Courtney Drummey – Driveway

Home – Tides

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer

Manatee Commune – Brush

Chisari – Layover (Interlude)

Bibio – Beyond My Eyes

Pijama – Garage

Xky – Shapes

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

7AM Playlist

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain

DWDY – Natural High

Mute City – Seawall

Takeleave – You

Bad Snacks – …Bient么t (ft. Lynette Williams)

edapollo – By the River

Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Mvnners – Crush

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Zimmer-G – Whatever

Spring In A Small Town – Compassion

Takeleave – The Woods

Bakradze – An Evening With John

8AM Playlist

Letherette – Langsette

Stlndrms – Look of Love

Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Bowcraft – Lunar Ex.

Teebs – Shells

Monster Rally – Bus Ride

Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest

Teen Daze – Paradiso

Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Ian Ewing – Beauty

Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)

Orange Crush – Invocation

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

9AM Playlist

System – Manarola

Past Palms – Solar Noon

Tycho – Hours

Koresma – Free

wowflower – Unluki

Laflamme – Bo-Tree

Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Home – Tides

Monster Rally – Chin-Don-Ya

Menta – Shibuya Streets

ITO – The Cliff

Seemio – Untitled I

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Trapdoor

Precept – Ascend

Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed

Sleepdealer – Backstroke

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.