Powermix Playlist 06-10-22

Hour 1, 8PM:

Title – Artist

WHEN I’M GONE – ALESSO & KATY PERRY

HEY THERE DELILAH – ARNOLD PALMER

PUT ‘EM HIGH – STONEBRIDGE

I LOVE YOU ALWAYS FOREVER – BETTY WHO

DREAMS – COLETTE

I DON’T WANNA LIVE FOREVER – ZAYN & TAYLOR SWIFT

LIKE A PRAYER – MILEY CYRUS

GIMME GIMME GIMME – ABBA

CAN’T STAY AWAY – DARIN

NIGHT AWAY (DANCE) – A1 x J1 x MAE MULLER

DON’T STOP THE HOUSE MUSIC – LEANDRO DA SILVA, PITBULL

MY LOVIN’ – EN VOGUE

GETTIN’ JIGGY 2022 – BLOCK & CROWN, FRANCIS GOODMAN, JERRY DAVILA

TIL THE WORLD ENDS – BRITNEY SPEARS

TELL IT TO MY HEART – MEDUZA F. HOZIER

-end-

Hour 2, 9PM:

Title – Artist

THE CASTLE – DISCO GURLS, THE SOUL GANG

SWEET DREAMS vs INDEEP vs LAST NIGHT A DJ SAVED MY LIFE – EURYTHMICS, JAMES HYPE

PARTY ROCK ANTHEM – LMFAO

GIVE ME THE MUSIC – STEVE TOSI, NARI

GET LOUD – STEVE TOSI, NARI

CHEKE – J.RHYTHM, G.VARELA, J.MOREL, BORO BORO

HOLD MY HAND – LADY GAGA

ALWAYS ON MY MIND – GUY SCHEIMAN, SAGI

GROWN WOMAN – BEYONCE

AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES

WHOLE HOUSE ROCKIN’ – JACK MATTER & CHIRS LAMBERT

MY MILKSHAKE – KELIS & FREEJAK

COLEGIALA – BLOCK & CROWN, JESUS DAVILA

YOU ARE SOMEONE – SUBB & WILLA

TAKE OVER CONTROL – AFROJACK

ONE DIRECTION – YOU & I

-end-

Did you miss Powermix, or want to hear it again? You can listen to it, and many other C89.5 shows on your schedule, up to 14 days after they air.

Just use C89.5 On Demand or the C89.5 App