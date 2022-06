Test Spin Playlist 6-11-22

IG: @c895radio / @gabe_mines | Saturday @ 7pm PT/Monday @ 11pm PT

—Test Spin Playlist for June 11th 2022—

Avicii & Sebastien Drums – My Feelings For You (Don Diablo Remix)

Belters Only – I Will Survive

Chico Rose x DAMANTE – SCARS

TEFFLER ft. Julia Ross – Miss You Bad

Chase & Status ft. Ethan Holt – Hold Your Ground

Pablo Nouvelle – You Make My Days Better

Lucas & Steve x DubVision ft. Joe Taylor – Feel My Love

Menrva & MOYA – You

Rêve – CTRL + ALT + DEL (DES3ETT Remix)

Mr. Belt & Wezol, BENDAH & LIMITED LIFE – I Feel Love

Bok Nero – Move It

Glockenbach, Ásdís – Dirty Dancing

Tom Santa – Rainfall

Felix Jaehn ft. Zoe Wees – Do It Better

Just Kiddin & Camden Cox – Stay The Night (Re-Edit)

deadmau5 & Kaskade ft. Hayla – Escape (John Summit Remix)

Deorro ft. Ally Brooke – La Cita

ODESZA ft. Charlie Houston – Wide Awake

Shygirl – Come For Me

Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).

If you missed the show, or want to hear it again,

You can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.

Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App