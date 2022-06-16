Save The Wave Playlist (06.16.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)

General Public – Never You Done That (Edge Remix)

Altered Images – Happy Birthday

The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter

Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals (Edge Remix)

Lene Lovich – Lucky Number

Sparks – Cool Places

Red Rockets – China

Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

B-Movie – Nowhere Girl (Edge Remix)

Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

Yazoo – Telephone Call

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

The Church – Unguarded Moment

OMD – So In Love

8am

Heaven 17 – Let Me Go (12” Mix)

Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill

Bjork – Human Behavior (Edge Remix)

Tom Tom Club – Subocena (12” Dance Mix)

Vitamin Z – Burning Flame

Erasure – It Doesn’t Have To Be

Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12” Mix)

Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax (New York Mix)

Big Audio Dynamite – The Globe (Edge Remix)

Duran Duran – Union of the Snake

Stephen Duffy – UnKiss That Kiss

Belouis Some – Animal Magic

Enya – Orinoco Flow (Paul Dakeyne DMC Remix)

Love & Rockets – So Alive

Wham! – Everything She Wants (Remix)

