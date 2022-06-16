Save The Wave Playlist (06.16.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)
General Public – Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter
Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals (Edge Remix)
Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
Sparks – Cool Places
Red Rockets – China
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
B-Movie – Nowhere Girl (Edge Remix)
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Yazoo – Telephone Call
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
The Church – Unguarded Moment
OMD – So In Love
8am
Heaven 17 – Let Me Go (12” Mix)
Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill
Bjork – Human Behavior (Edge Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Subocena (12” Dance Mix)
Vitamin Z – Burning Flame
Erasure – It Doesn’t Have To Be
Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12” Mix)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax (New York Mix)
Big Audio Dynamite – The Globe (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – Union of the Snake
Stephen Duffy – UnKiss That Kiss
Belouis Some – Animal Magic
Enya – Orinoco Flow (Paul Dakeyne DMC Remix)
Love & Rockets – So Alive
Wham! – Everything She Wants (Remix)
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
