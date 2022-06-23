Save The Wave Playlist (06.23.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Adam Ant – Room At The Top
Erasure – Stop
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat (12’ Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – People Are Strange
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Talking Heads – And She Was
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
8am
ABC – Be Near Me (Hot Tracks Remix)
Anything Box – Jubilation (This Thing Called Life)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Erasure – Star (Interstellar Mix)
Boney M – Young, Free, and Single (12” Mix)
New Order – Fine Time
OMD – We Love You
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name
Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid MIx)
Divine – Native Love (Step By Step) (Hot Classics Remix)
Michael Bow – Love And Devotion
The B-52’s – Summer of Love
Stop – Wake Up
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Bella
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)
