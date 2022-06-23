Save The Wave Playlist (06.23.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)

Adam Ant – Room At The Top

Erasure – Stop

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat (12’ Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – People Are Strange

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

Talking Heads – And She Was

The Clash – Rock The Casbah

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)

Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

8am

ABC – Be Near Me (Hot Tracks Remix)

Anything Box – Jubilation (This Thing Called Life)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Erasure – Star (Interstellar Mix)

Boney M – Young, Free, and Single (12” Mix)

New Order – Fine Time

OMD – We Love You

Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name

Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid MIx)

Divine – Native Love (Step By Step) (Hot Classics Remix)

Michael Bow – Love And Devotion

The B-52’s – Summer of Love

Stop – Wake Up

Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Bella

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)

