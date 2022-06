Powermix Pride Edition Playlist 6-25-22

Hour 1, 8PM:

Title – Artist

CAN YOU FEEL IT – THE JACKSONS

YOUNG HEARTS RUN FREE – CANDI STATON

YOU MAKE ME FEEL – SYLVESTER

LIFE GOES ON – GEORGIE PORGIE

SO MANY MEN, SO LITTLE TIME – DA CLUBBMASTER

BORN THIS WAY – LADY GAGA

GIMMIE! GIMMIE! GIMMIE! – ABBA

WE ARE FAMILY – DIRTY DISCO F. JEANIE TRACY

I LOVE IT – KYLIE MINOGUE

CHA CHA HEELS – EARTHA KIT w/ BRONSKI BEAT

O’LAMOUR – DIRTY DISCO vs. ERASURE

COME AND GET YOUR LOVE – LIME

-end-

Hour 2, 9PM:

Title – Artist

YOU’RE DISCO NEEDS YOU – KYLIE MINOGUE

MACARTHUR PARK – DONNA SUMMER

HIGH ENERGY – GUY SCHEIMAN, INAYA DAY

GO WEST – EAST END BOYS

GIVE ME PRAISE – BEAT JUNKIEZ

I BELIEVE – K LONDON POSSE

STAND UP – ELETROLUV

FINALLY READY – SHAPESHIFTERS F. BILLY PORTER

RISE UP – SUNKIDS F. CHANCE

PARTY WITH ME – CORTI & LAMEDICA

TAKE A CHANCE ON ME – WATERFRONT HOME

THE BEST – TINA TURNER

FLAMES OF LOVE – FANCY

NEW AGE – MARLON ROUDETTE

COMING BACK – MATT CONSOLA F. BRENDA REED

-end-

Did you miss Powermix, or want to hear it again? You can listen to this, and many other C89.5 shows on your schedule, up to 14 days after they air.

Just use C89.5 On Demand or the C89.5 App