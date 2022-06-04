Test Spin Playlist June 4 2022

IG: @c895radio / @gabe_mines | Saturday @ 7pm PT/Monday @ 11pm PT

—Test Spin Playlist for June 4th 2022—

Felix Jaehn ft. Zoe Wees – Do It Better

deadmau5 & Kaskade ft. Hayla – Escape (John Summit Remix)

R3LL ft. Sai Sen & SBF – I Want You

Repiet & Andrew A – Stuck On You

Sarah Close & Alex Hobson – Call Me Out (2022 Version)

Mark F. Angelo, Chanin – Shooting Stars

Jax Jones & Martin Solveig ft. GRACEY – Lonely Heart

The Crystal Method ft. Koda & VAAAL – Watch Me Now (Latroit x Ryden Remix)

DØBER – Somebody

Purple Disco Machine & Bosq ft. Kaleta – Wake Up!

BEAUZ & Heleen – Keep On Dancing

Rompasso x BANDANA – Insanity

Syence x MGRD – Sweet Escape

Noel Holler – Get Down

Gabry Ponte, LUM!X, Daddy J – We Could Be Together

Helion x Mentum – Ringtone

Electric Polar Bears x Cazzette x The Ready Set – Cloudy Heart

Lost Frequencies & James Arthur – Questions

Duke & Jones – Lucid

—

Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).

If you missed the show, or want to hear it again,

You can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.

Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App