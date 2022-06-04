Test Spin Playlist June 4 2022

IG: @c895radio / @gabe_mines | Saturday @ 7pm PT/Monday @ 11pm PT
—Test Spin Playlist for June 4th 2022—
Felix Jaehn ft. Zoe Wees – Do It Better
deadmau5 & Kaskade ft. Hayla – Escape (John Summit Remix)
R3LL ft. Sai Sen & SBF – I Want You
Repiet & Andrew A – Stuck On You
Sarah Close & Alex Hobson – Call Me Out (2022 Version)
Mark F. Angelo, Chanin – Shooting Stars
Jax Jones & Martin Solveig ft. GRACEY – Lonely Heart
The Crystal Method ft. Koda & VAAAL – Watch Me Now (Latroit x Ryden Remix)
DØBER – Somebody
Purple Disco Machine & Bosq ft. Kaleta – Wake Up!
BEAUZ & Heleen – Keep On Dancing
Rompasso x BANDANA – Insanity
Syence x MGRD – Sweet Escape
Noel Holler – Get Down
Gabry Ponte, LUM!X, Daddy J – We Could Be Together
Helion x Mentum – Ringtone
Electric Polar Bears x Cazzette x The Ready Set – Cloudy Heart
Lost Frequencies & James Arthur – Questions
Duke & Jones – Lucid
—
Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).
If you missed the show, or want to hear it again,
You can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.
Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App
