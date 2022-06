Powermix Playlist June 3 2022

Hour 1, 8PM:

Title – Artist

QUANDO QUANDO – THE AVENER & WALDECK F. PATRIZIA FERRARA

THE BELL – LISSAT

DO YOU WANT – CHARLES J

HOLIDAY – CHEESECAKE BOYS, BETTY LOVE

TOUCH ME – DISCO GURLS, THE SOUL GANG

NEW RULES – DUA LIPA

THE CLUB IS JUMPIN’ – ALOK

21 REASONS – NATHAN DAWE F. ELLA HENDERSON

RUN – BECKY HILL, GALANTIS & MELE

TOUCH ME THERE – KIM KAEY

CURIOUS – HAYLEY KIYOKO

ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO

LET ME LOVE YOU – CALVO

WHAT ABOUT US – P!NK

AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES

ALWAYS ON MY MIND – GUY SCHEIMAN, SAGI

EVERYBODY’S FREE – PIERO PIRUPA

Hour 2, 9PM:

Title – Artist

ALONE – HALSEY F. STEFFLON DON

GONE (TAKE ON ME) – NILS VAN ZANDT x BACKLASH F. BASTI WOODS

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE – CHRIS BROWN

YOUR LOVE IS MY DRUG – KE$HA

NOTHING IN THIS WORLD – PARIS HILTON

TIME AFTER TIME – CYNDI LAUPER

NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP – SOFTMAL, NYTRON

DANCE TO THE RHYTHM – BLOCK & CROWN, MAICKEL TELUSSA

SUMMER IN NEW YORK (SCHLAGERMIX) – SOFI TUKKER

DON’T STOP HOUSE MUSIC – LEANDRO DA SILVA, PITBULL

SAXO CUBANO – EDDIE AMADOR & DANY COHIBA

HUSTLIN – VASSY, CRAZIBIZA

SWEET DREAMS vs INDEEP vs LAST NIGHT A DJ SAVED MY LIFE – EURYTHMICS, JAMES HYPE

HOLD MY HAND – LADY GAGA

