Save The Wave’s Fletch Mode with DJ Trent Von (06.02.22)

Save The Way with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, June 2nd, 2022.

7am

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away) (Longer Version)

OMD – Enola Gay (Long Version)

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)

Jo Boxers – Just Got Lucky

Soft Cell – What?

B-Movie – Nowhere Girl

Red Rockers – China

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)

Kinks – Come Dancing

General Public – Never You Done That

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home)

The B-52’s – Private Idaho

Billy Idol – Rebel Yell

The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter

8am

“Fletch Mode” Dedicated to the late Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, Keyboardist of Depeche Mode

Love In Itself

Never Let Me Down Again

Two Minute Warning

Enjoy The Silence

Everything Counts

Strangelove

Leave In Silence (Longer)

World In My Eyes

Flexible

People Are People

Personal Jesus

Route 66

Behind The Wheel

Pleasure Little Treasure

Photographic

A Question of Time

But Not Tonight

