Save The Wave’s Fletch Mode with DJ Trent Von (06.02.22)

Drew Bailey
June 2, 2022
Save The Way with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, June 2nd, 2022.

Presented by Bedrooms and More

7am

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away) (Longer Version)
OMD – Enola Gay (Long Version)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)
Jo Boxers – Just Got Lucky
Soft Cell – What?
B-Movie – Nowhere Girl
Red Rockers – China
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)
Kinks – Come Dancing
General Public – Never You Done That
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho
Billy Idol – Rebel Yell
The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter

8am

“Fletch Mode” Dedicated to the late Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, Keyboardist of Depeche Mode

Love In Itself
Never Let Me Down Again
Two Minute Warning
Enjoy The Silence
Everything Counts
Strangelove
Leave In Silence (Longer)
World In My Eyes
Flexible
People Are People
Personal Jesus
Route 66
Behind The Wheel
Pleasure Little Treasure
Photographic
A Question of Time
But Not Tonight

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVoncheck out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Photo courtesy of Dena Flows

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

