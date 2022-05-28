Test Spin Playlist May 28 2022

IG: @c895radio / @gabe_mines | Saturday @ 7pm PT/Monday @ 11pm PT

—Test Spin Playlist for May 28th 2022—

Hook N Sling x Marlhy – Asking For A Friend

Shane Codd – Rather Be Alone

Kyle Walker & Max Styler – Memories Of You

Tungevaag, Sick Individuals, Philip Strand – With My Friends

Jubël ft. Aleyna Tilki – Diamonds

Night Tales – Take It Slow

Felix Jaehn ft. Zoe Wees – Do It Better

Callie Reiff – Arm’s Length

Frank Walker, Sam Feldt ft. Zak Abel – Madness

Chace – In My Head

Cuebrick & Melody Mane – Take Me Away (Into The Night)

Sigma ft. Kelly Kiara & Zie Zie – Give It To Me

Gioli & Assia – Silence

Marnik x Harris & Ford ft. Shibui – Raindrop

Morgan Page & Vinne – On & On

Jonas Blue & Julian Perretta – Perfect Melody

Nicky Romero – Hear Me Now

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug – Potion

Solardo x COMANAVAGO – You Make Me Feel

