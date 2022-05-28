Test Spin Playlist May 28 2022

IG: @c895radio / @gabe_mines | Saturday @ 7pm PT/Monday @ 11pm PT
—Test Spin Playlist for May 28th 2022—
Hook N Sling x Marlhy – Asking For A Friend
Shane Codd – Rather Be Alone
Kyle Walker & Max Styler – Memories Of You
Tungevaag, Sick Individuals, Philip Strand – With My Friends
Jubël ft. Aleyna Tilki – Diamonds
Night Tales – Take It Slow
Felix Jaehn ft. Zoe Wees – Do It Better
Callie Reiff – Arm’s Length
Frank Walker, Sam Feldt ft. Zak Abel – Madness
Chace – In My Head
Cuebrick & Melody Mane – Take Me Away (Into The Night)
Sigma ft. Kelly Kiara & Zie Zie – Give It To Me
Gioli & Assia – Silence
Marnik x Harris & Ford ft. Shibui – Raindrop
Morgan Page & Vinne – On & On
Jonas Blue & Julian Perretta – Perfect Melody
Nicky Romero – Hear Me Now
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug – Potion
Solardo x COMANAVAGO – You Make Me Feel
Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).
If you missed the show, or want to hear it again,
You can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.
Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App
