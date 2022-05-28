Uncategorized

Test Spin Playlist May 28 2022

McDizzle
May 28, 2022
2 min read
C89.5 Test Spin Logo

IG: @c895radio / @gabe_mines | Saturday @ 7pm PT/Monday @ 11pm PT

 

—Test Spin Playlist for May 28th 2022—

Hook N Sling x Marlhy – Asking For A Friend

Shane Codd – Rather Be Alone

Kyle Walker & Max Styler – Memories Of You

Tungevaag, Sick Individuals, Philip Strand – With My Friends

Jubël ft. Aleyna Tilki – Diamonds

Night Tales – Take It Slow

Felix Jaehn ft. Zoe Wees – Do It Better

Callie Reiff – Arm’s Length

Frank Walker, Sam Feldt ft. Zak Abel – Madness

Chace – In My Head

Cuebrick & Melody Mane – Take Me Away (Into The Night)

Sigma ft. Kelly Kiara & Zie Zie – Give It To Me

Gioli & Assia – Silence

Marnik x Harris & Ford ft. Shibui – Raindrop

Morgan Page & Vinne – On & On

Jonas Blue & Julian Perretta – Perfect Melody

Nicky Romero – Hear Me Now

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug – Potion

Solardo x COMANAVAGO – You Make Me Feel

Test spin airs on C89.5 each Saturday evening at 7PM (PT), and repeats Monday evenings at 11pm (PT).

If you missed the show, or want to hear it again,

You can listen to it on your schedule, up to 14 days after it aired.

Just use C895 On Demand or the C89.5 App

 

McDizzle

