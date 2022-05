Powermix Playlist May 27 2022

Hour 1, 8PM:

Title – Artist

BIG LOVE – SUSAN PALMER, PETER RAUHOFER

THINKING ABOUT YOU – TERRI B! & RICKY MONTANA

THAT VIBE – VALIANT KINGS & HECTOR REVERB

I FEEL YOU – DISCO GURLS

HUSTLIN’ – VASSY, CRAZIBIZA

TIME TO GROOVE – MAJESTIC F. NONO

BAD – BLOCK & CROWN, MAICKEL TELUSSA

VERY SUPERSTICIOUS – GHOSTMASTERS, JUNIOR MILLER

LOVE ONE ANOTHER – GEORGIE PORGIE & BARBARA TUCKER

MY LOVIN – EN VOGUE

ALRIGHT – KID MASSIVE

DISCOBALL DISCO – ALBERT MARZINOTTO, MORGAN MIMOSA

SUMMER IN NY (SCHLAGERMIX) – SOFI TUKKER

IBIZA UNCOVERED – DISCOTRON, MARK WHITES

NIGHT AWAY (DANCE) – A1 x J1, MAE MULLER

Hour 2, 9PM:

Title – Artist

HOLIDAY – CHEESECAKE BOYS, BETTY LOVE

DANCE TO THE RHYTHM – BLOCK & CROWN, MAICKEL TELUSSA

CAN’T STAY AWAY – DARIN

SWEET DREAMS vs INDEEP vs LAST NIGHT A DJ SAVED MY LIFE – EURYTHIMCS, JAMES HYPE

I WANT YOU AND I KNOW IT – SKYTECH, LMFAO, NEITAN, DJ KUBA

LET ME THINK ABOUT BLINDING LIGHTS – FEDDE LE GRAND vs THE WEEKND

WORK IT TO THE FUNK – GHOSTMASTERS

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY – THE CUBE GUYS & BARBARA TUCKER

I FEEL FOR YOU – BOB SINCLAR

SANDSTORM – FREEJAK

SHAKIN’ – JAY VEGAS

FEEL IT – GIUSY CONSOLI

YOU KNOW WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT – FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS

ONE THING ON MY MIND – ROBERTO TELLI, TRACY HAMLIN

FREE BIRD – D.P.V.

