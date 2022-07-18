C89.5 live broadcast from The Museum of Flight!

We’re excited to be part of the The Museum of Flight’s Jet Blast Bash annual Seafair weekend outdoor festival, 11a-4p, Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th.

The Jet Blast Bash offers fast planes, music, beer garden and food, with C89.5’s Drew Bailey and our student DJs broadcasting live with a high-energy soundtrack for the Blue Angels’ takeoffs and landings.

Pro tip: Public transit is a great option for getting to The Museum of Flight. Metro Route 124 stops right in front of the museum, from downtown Seattle or from Tukwila Int’l Blvd station. More travel tips at https://www.museumofflight.org/Plan-Your-Visit/Parking-and-Directions