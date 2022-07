Powermix Playlist July 15th, 2022

Hour 1, 8PM:

Title – artist

HOLDING ON – DISCLOSURE F. GREGORY PORTER

GOODBYE – WHO IS FANCY

RUNNING UP THAT HILL – KATE BUSH

MONO IN LOVE – EDWARD MAYA

SWISH SWISH – KATY PERRY

COME AND GET IT – SELENA GOMEZ

EX’s & OH’s – ELLE KING

SUN IS SHINING – AXWELL ^ INGROSSO

HOW DEEP IS YOUR LOVE – CALVIN HARRIS & DISCIPLES

COCONUTS – KIM PETRAS

NIGHT AWAY – A1 X J1 F. MAE MULLER

CAN’T STAY AWAY – DARIN

ROOFTOP – DANCE STASH

YO YO – MIKA

Hour 2, 9PM:

Title – Artist

ROCKET MAN – ELTON JOHN

BREAK MY SOUL – BEYONCE

DON’T STOP HOUSE MUSIC – LEANDRO DA SILVA, PITBULL

CHEKE – GIAN VARELA, JENN MOREL, BORO BORO, J RHYTHM

AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES

TITANIUM – DAVID GUETTA & SIA

NO LOVE, NO LIFE – REDONDO, ELIOT FITCH

PUMPING – FDF ITALY

ONE MAN VISION – B LIV

RENDEZ-VU – BASEMENT JAXX

ROCKING BY MYSELF – PAUL ORWIN