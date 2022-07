Powermix Playlist July 8th, 2022

Hour 1, 8PM:

Title – artist

BREAK MY – SOUL BEYONCE

TAKE MY BREATHE – THE WEEKND F. AGENTS OF TIME

CRY A LITTLE – DJ BLACKSTONE & SEAN FINN

BETTER OFF WITHOUT YOU – BECKY HILL & SHIFT K3Y

CRAZY – GNARLS BARKLEY

SHIVERS – ED SHEERAN

AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES

ONLY GIRL (IN THE WORLD) – RIHANNA

MAKE ME LOSE MY BREATHE – GHOSTMASTERS

DON’T CALL ME BABY – JOSE & KEGYI

MOVING ON UP – HEATHER SMALL

FOOLIN’ – TRACKSUIT SOCIETY

RISE UP – BLOCK & CROWN

VERY SUPERSTICIOUS – GHOSTMASTERS, JUNIOR MILLER

Hour 2, 9PM:

Title – Artist

GET ON THE GROOVE – DISCO GURLS

GIVE IT TO THE FUNK – GHOSTMASTERS

WORLD ON HOLD – BOB SINCLAR

COCONUTS – KIM PETRAS

THE PROMOTER – ARMAND VAN HELDEN & BRITTLES

ALONE – HALSEY F. STEFFLON DON

WAKE UP! – PURPLE DISCO MACHINE

FEEL SO CLOSE – CALVIN HARRIS

FUNKY FUNKY – TAURUS US

NIGHT AWAY – A1 X J1 F. MAE MULLER

EVERYTIME WE TOUCH – CASCADA

HOLD MY HAND – LADY GAGA

BETTER OFF ALONE – ALICE DEEJAY

L’AMOUR TOUJOURS – GIGI D’AGOSTINO

SUMMER IN NY – SOFI TUKKER

CALIFORNIA DREAMS – GHOSTMASTERS

