Save The Wave Playlist (07.07.22)

Drew Bailey
July 7, 2022
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, July 7th, 2022.

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Electronic – Get The Message
Duran Duran – Notorious
Murray Head – One Night In Bangkok
Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Divinyls – I Touch Myself
Rita Mitsouko – Andy
Ministry – Work For Love
Art Of Noise – Beatbox
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Doctor Dream
Tears For Fears – Broken / Head Over Heels (Preacher Mix)
Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Hithouse – Jack To The Sound Of The Underground
Blue Mercedes – Property (Def B4 Dishonour Mix)
New Order – Fine Time (Silk Mix)

8am

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)
Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Echo & The Bunnymen – Never Stop
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Men Without Hats – Pop GoesThe World (Edge Remix)
New Order – Love Vigilantes
Berlin – Sex (…I’m a)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12” Remix)
Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love
The Church – The Unguarded Moment
The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another
Yellow – Oh Yeah!
Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)
OMD – Tesla Girls

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

