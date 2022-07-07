Save The Wave Playlist (07.07.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Electronic – Get The Message

Duran Duran – Notorious

Murray Head – One Night In Bangkok

Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses

Divinyls – I Touch Myself

Rita Mitsouko – Andy

Ministry – Work For Love

Art Of Noise – Beatbox

Herbie Hancock – Rockit

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Doctor Dream

Tears For Fears – Broken / Head Over Heels (Preacher Mix)

Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

Hithouse – Jack To The Sound Of The Underground

Blue Mercedes – Property (Def B4 Dishonour Mix)

New Order – Fine Time (Silk Mix)

8am

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)

Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home (Edge Remix)

Alphaville – Forever Young (Edge Remix)

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

Echo & The Bunnymen – Never Stop

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)

Men Without Hats – Pop GoesThe World (Edge Remix)

New Order – Love Vigilantes

Berlin – Sex (…I’m a)

Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12” Remix)

Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

The Church – The Unguarded Moment

The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another

Yellow – Oh Yeah!

Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)

OMD – Tesla Girls

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.