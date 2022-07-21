Save The Wave Playlist (07.21.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Erasure – Sometimes

Scritti Politti – Perfect Way

Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)

The Belle Stars – Sign of The Times

Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Remix)

Level 42 – Lessons In Love

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)

Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It) (Select Mix)

The Clash – Magnificent Seven

Wham – Wham Rap ‘86

INXS – What You Need

Yazoo – State Farm (‘88 Remix)

S-50 – Input

Depeche Mode – Flexible

Talking Heads – And She Was

8am

Depeche Mode – Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)

When In Rome – The Promise Part 2 (Select Remix)

Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger

Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

OMD – So In Love (Edge Remix)

King – Love & Pride (Future Mix)

Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)

Dead or Alive – DJ Hit That Button

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)

Divine – Native Love (Remix)

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink (Berlin Mix)

A House – Call Me Blue

Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

