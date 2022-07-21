Save The Wave Playlist (07.21.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
Erasure – Sometimes
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)
The Belle Stars – Sign of The Times
Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Remix)
Level 42 – Lessons In Love
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It) (Select Mix)
The Clash – Magnificent Seven
Wham – Wham Rap ‘86
INXS – What You Need
Yazoo – State Farm (‘88 Remix)
S-50 – Input
Depeche Mode – Flexible
Talking Heads – And She Was
8am
Depeche Mode – Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
When In Rome – The Promise Part 2 (Select Remix)
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
OMD – So In Love (Edge Remix)
King – Love & Pride (Future Mix)
Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)
Dead or Alive – DJ Hit That Button
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink (Berlin Mix)
A House – Call Me Blue
Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Add comment