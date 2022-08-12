Join C895 at the LEO Party 2022

Hosted by Joe Torres and Aleksa Manila, this annual fundraiser will feature:

Boylesque

Julia’s LeFaux

Seattle Drag Legend Mr. Sean Paul

April Carrion from RuPaul’s Drag Race

GoGo boys and girls from around the worls

Lady Bunny will DJ the show!

Doors open at 7PM, the show starts at 8, it is a 21+ plus event.

Get tickets and find out more information at the Eventbrite ticket page HERE!