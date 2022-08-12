EventsFeatured

Join C895 at the LEO Party 2022

Harmony Soleil
August 12, 2022
1 min read
A poster for the Leo Party 2022 August 14th at Neighbours Nightclub 1509 Broadway, Seattle, including an image of a lion on a black background. The words: Hosted by Joe Torres and Aleksa Manila, this annual fundraiser will feature: Boylesque Julia's LeFaux Seattle Drag Legend Mr. Sean Paul April Carrion from RuPaul's Drag Race GoGo boys and girls from around the world! All proceeds benefit Pride Asia and C89.5 - Seattle's Dance Music Radio Station!

Party with fabulous people, watch incredible drag performances, and support two amazing organizations when you attend LEO Party 2022 this Sunday August 14th, 2022 at Neighbours Night Club!

All proceeds benefit Pride Asia and C89.5 – Seattle’s Dance Music Radio Station!

Hosted by Joe Torres and Aleksa Manila, this annual fundraiser will feature:

  • Boylesque
  • Julia’s LeFaux
  • Seattle Drag Legend Mr. Sean Paul
  • April Carrion from RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • GoGo boys and girls from around the worls

Lady Bunny will DJ the show!

Doors open at 7PM, the show starts at 8, it is a 21+ plus event.

Get tickets and find out more information at the Eventbrite ticket page HERE!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

