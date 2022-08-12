Join C895 at the LEO Party 2022

Party with fabulous people, watch incredible drag performances, and support two amazing organizations when you attend LEO Party 2022 this Sunday August 14th, 2022 at Neighbours Night Club!
All proceeds benefit Pride Asia and C89.5 – Seattle’s Dance Music Radio Station!
Hosted by Joe Torres and Aleksa Manila, this annual fundraiser will feature:
- Boylesque
- Julia’s LeFaux
- Seattle Drag Legend Mr. Sean Paul
- April Carrion from RuPaul’s Drag Race
- GoGo boys and girls from around the worls
Lady Bunny will DJ the show!
Doors open at 7PM, the show starts at 8, it is a 21+ plus event.
Get tickets and find out more information at the Eventbrite ticket page HERE!
Add comment