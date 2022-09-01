Save The Wave Playlist (09.1.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

New Order – Sub-Culture (12” Remix)

Yazoo – Don’t Go

Pop Will Eat Itself – Can You Dig It?

Divine – Native Love (Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

Boney M – Young Free and Single

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold It

The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela

Plus One – Nevermore

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Erasure – Oh’L’amour

OMD – So In Love

8am

Big Country – In A Big Country

Sinead O.Conner – Mandinka

Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name (Hot Tracks Mix)

Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix

Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies

The Belle Stars – World Domination

New Order – Round & Round

Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You?

Wham! – I’m Your Man

Haircut 100 – Love Plus One (Edge Remix)

The Specials – Gangsters

INXS – I Send a Message

Falco – Vienna Calling (The Metternich Arrival Mix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Aged Love Song

