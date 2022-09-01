Save The Wave Playlist (09.1.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
New Order – Sub-Culture (12” Remix)
Yazoo – Don’t Go
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can You Dig It?
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Boney M – Young Free and Single
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold It
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
Plus One – Nevermore
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Erasure – Oh’L’amour
OMD – So In Love
8am
Big Country – In A Big Country
Sinead O.Conner – Mandinka
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name (Hot Tracks Mix)
Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies
The Belle Stars – World Domination
New Order – Round & Round
Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You?
Wham! – I’m Your Man
Haircut 100 – Love Plus One (Edge Remix)
The Specials – Gangsters
INXS – I Send a Message
Falco – Vienna Calling (The Metternich Arrival Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Aged Love Song
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Add comment