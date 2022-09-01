PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (09.1.22)

Drew Bailey
September 1, 2022
DJ Mixer

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, September 1st, 2022.

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

New Order – Sub-Culture (12” Remix)
Yazoo – Don’t Go
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can You Dig It?
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Boney M – Young Free and Single
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold It
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
Plus One – Nevermore
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Erasure – Oh’L’amour
OMD – So In Love

8am

Big Country – In A Big Country
Sinead O.Conner – Mandinka
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name (Hot Tracks Mix)
Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies
The Belle Stars – World Domination
New Order – Round & Round
Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You?
Wham! – I’m Your Man
Haircut 100 – Love Plus One (Edge Remix)
The Specials – Gangsters
INXS – I Send a Message
Falco – Vienna Calling (The Metternich Arrival Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Aged Love Song

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVoncheck out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

