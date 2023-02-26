Café Chill playlist: Birocratic, Cialyn, Havana Swim Club and more

Cafe Chill

February 26, 2023
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic, Cialyn, Havana Swim Club and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Crystal Lake & Railroad”. Credit: Golden Spike National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 26 February 2023


6AM Playlist

  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Birocratic – At Most
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Panic Girl – Himalayan Tea
      Release: Cake on Jupiter
      Label: Modularfield
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle
      Label: I Low You Records
  • London Syndrome – Roads
      Release: Obscure
      Label: London Syndrome
  • Emancipator – Himalayan
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Pacific Coliseum – Home
      Release: Blue Universe
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • uinta – Taw
      Release: Sweetest
      Label: mind.slave
  • Marley Carroll – Home Planet
      Release: Home Planet – Single
      Label: Melanaster Records
  • Strehlow – Dream Girl
      Release: Sleep in Love
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Whirl – Soft Grass
      Release: Urban Landscape
      Label: Whirl
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: City Slang
  • Illuvia – Summer Cloud
      Release: Summer Rain – Single
      Label: Dewtone Recordings

7AM Playlist

  • SwuM – If I Leave
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Emancipator – Waxin
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
      Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
      Label: Poldoore Music
  • Manatee Commune – Wake
      Release: Wake – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • edapollo – Illuminate
      Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
      Label: Opine
  • Shepard – Post Modern
      Release: Expensive Graphics
      Label: Homeless Royalty
  • Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce
      Release: Field Research
      Label: 1680107 Records DK
  • Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
      Release: Bask
      Label: Gravitas Recordings
  • Frameworks – The Dark
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • Past Palms – Midnight Sun
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)
      Release: Down To Earth
      Label: Glassnote Entertainment Group LLC
  • Firephly – Know What I Need
      Release: Safe In Sound
      Label: firephly

8AM Playlist

  • Monster Rally – Golden Shores
      Release: Botanica Dream
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Hello Meteor – tropikal (BONUS STAGE)
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Birocratic – snowdown
      Release: Snowdown – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • Frameworks – Titles
      Release: Kings
      Label: FRAMEWORKS
  • Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
      Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean– a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
      Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
  • Blackbird Belle – Apollo
      Release: Microcosm
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Miwon – Shinkansen
      Release: A to B
      Label: City Centre Offices
  • Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
      Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
      Label: Cialyn
  • Marley Carroll – Water Temple
      Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
      Label: Loci Records
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
      Release: On the Run
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Hotel Pools – Highlights
      Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
      Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
  • upusen – Not Good
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Havana Swim Club – Peaches
      Release: Havana Swim Club
      Label: Havan Swim Club
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records

9AM Playlist

  • M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
      Release: Puzzles – EP
      Label: Microfunk Music
  • Foewi – Interference
      Release: Interference – Single
      Label: 1205714 Records DK
  • Southpaw – That Feelin’
      Release: In Good Company
      Label: Southpaw
  • Nancy – Machines
      Release: Brooklyn Gardens
      Label: Tomorrow Entertainment Records
  • Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
      Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Boards of Canada – Aquarius
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • Tycho – Ascension
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Edamame – Bask
      Release: Bask
      Label: Gravitas Recordings
  • AstroLogical – Omen (feat. Galimatias)
      Release: Truthseeker
      Label: Jellyfish Recordings
  • Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
      Release: Huron River Drive – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Home – Tides
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
      Release: Triangle
      Label: Slow Magic
  • Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Crem’e – Keep On
      Release: Close Up
      Label: Alpha Pup Records
  • Kiasmos – Looped
      Release: Looped – EP
      Label: Erased Tapes

