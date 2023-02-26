Café Chill playlist: Birocratic, Cialyn, Havana Swim Club and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic, Cialyn, Havana Swim Club and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Crystal Lake & Railroad”. Credit: Golden Spike National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 26 February 2023
6AM Playlist
- Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Panic Girl – Himalayan Tea
Release: Cake on Jupiter
Label: Modularfield
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle
Label: I Low You Records
- London Syndrome – Roads
Release: Obscure
Label: London Syndrome
- Emancipator – Himalayan
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Pacific Coliseum – Home
Release: Blue Universe
Label: Coastal Haze
- uinta – Taw
Release: Sweetest
Label: mind.slave
- Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
- Strehlow – Dream Girl
Release: Sleep in Love
Label: Chillhop Music
- Whirl – Soft Grass
Release: Urban Landscape
Label: Whirl
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
- Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Release: Summer Rain – Single
Label: Dewtone Recordings
7AM Playlist
- SwuM – If I Leave
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- Emancipator – Waxin
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
Label: Poldoore Music
- Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- edapollo – Illuminate
Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
Label: Opine
- Shepard – Post Modern
Release: Expensive Graphics
Label: Homeless Royalty
- Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce
Release: Field Research
Label: 1680107 Records DK
- Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
- Frameworks – The Dark
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)
Release: Down To Earth
Label: Glassnote Entertainment Group LLC
- Firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: firephly
8AM Playlist
- Monster Rally – Golden Shores
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- Hello Meteor – tropikal (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
- Frameworks – Titles
Release: Kings
Label: FRAMEWORKS
- Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean– a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
- Blackbird Belle – Apollo
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Miwon – Shinkansen
Release: A to B
Label: City Centre Offices
- Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
- Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Hotel Pools – Highlights
Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
- upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Havana Swim Club – Peaches
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: Havan Swim Club
- Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
9AM Playlist
- M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Release: Puzzles – EP
Label: Microfunk Music
- Foewi – Interference
Release: Interference – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
- Southpaw – That Feelin’
Release: In Good Company
Label: Southpaw
- Nancy – Machines
Release: Brooklyn Gardens
Label: Tomorrow Entertainment Records
- Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
- Tycho – Ascension
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Edamame – Bask
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
- AstroLogical – Omen (feat. Galimatias)
Release: Truthseeker
Label: Jellyfish Recordings
- Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
Release: Huron River Drive – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Release: Triangle
Label: Slow Magic
- Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
- Crem’e – Keep On
Release: Close Up
Label: Alpha Pup Records
- Kiasmos – Looped
Release: Looped – EP
Label: Erased Tapes
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment