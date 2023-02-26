Café Chill playlist: Birocratic, Cialyn, Havana Swim Club and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic, Cialyn, Havana Swim Club and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Crystal Lake & Railroad”. Credit: Golden Spike National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 26 February 2023



6AM Playlist

Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Gold Robot Records

Release: Menagerie – Single Label: Gold Robot Records Birocratic – At Most

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017 Label: Chillhop Music Panic Girl – Himalayan Tea

Release: Cake on Jupiter

Label: Modularfield

Release: Cake on Jupiter Label: Modularfield 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle

Label: I Low You Records

Release: Sun Will Crackle Label: I Low You Records London Syndrome – Roads

Release: Obscure

Label: London Syndrome

Release: Obscure Label: London Syndrome Emancipator – Himalayan

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: Mountain of Memory Label: Loci Records Pacific Coliseum – Home

Release: Blue Universe

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Blue Universe Label: Coastal Haze uinta – Taw

Release: Sweetest

Label: mind.slave

Release: Sweetest Label: mind.slave Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

Release: Home Planet – Single Label: Melanaster Records Strehlow – Dream Girl

Release: Sleep in Love

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Sleep in Love Label: Chillhop Music Whirl – Soft Grass

Release: Urban Landscape

Label: Whirl

Release: Urban Landscape Label: Whirl Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best Label: City Slang Illuvia – Summer Cloud

Release: Summer Rain – Single

Label: Dewtone Recordings

7AM Playlist

SwuM – If I Leave

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019 Label: Chillhop Music Emancipator – Waxin

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: Mountain of Memory Label: Loci Records Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single

Label: Poldoore Music

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single Label: Poldoore Music Manatee Commune – Wake

Release: Wake – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Wake – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings edapollo – Illuminate

Release: Air / Illuminate – Single

Label: Opine

Release: Air / Illuminate – Single Label: Opine Shepard – Post Modern

Release: Expensive Graphics

Label: Homeless Royalty

Release: Expensive Graphics Label: Homeless Royalty Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce

Release: Field Research

Label: 1680107 Records DK

Release: Field Research Label: 1680107 Records DK Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Release: Bask

Label: Gravitas Recordings

Release: Bask Label: Gravitas Recordings Frameworks – The Dark

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

Release: Imagine Gold Label: Loci Records Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single Label: 581097 Records DK Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)

Release: Down To Earth

Label: Glassnote Entertainment Group LLC

Release: Down To Earth Label: Glassnote Entertainment Group LLC Firephly – Know What I Need

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: firephly

8AM Playlist

Monster Rally – Golden Shores

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Botanica Dream Label: Monster Rally Hello Meteor – tropikal (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Oahu GP Label: Evergreen Prefecture Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

Release: Snowdown – Single Label: Birocracy Frameworks – Titles

Release: Kings

Label: FRAMEWORKS

Release: Kings Label: FRAMEWORKS Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad

Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean– a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

Release: Astray (Inspired by The Outlaw Ocean– a book by Ian Urbina) – Single Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC Blackbird Belle – Apollo

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Microcosm Label: Inner Ocean Records Miwon – Shinkansen

Release: A to B

Label: City Centre Offices

Release: A to B Label: City Centre Offices Cialyn – The Sun and The Light

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)

Label: Cialyn

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack) Label: Cialyn Marley Carroll – Water Temple

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single Label: Loci Records Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: On the Run Label: Orbital Rendezvous Hotel Pools – Highlights

Release: Vital / Highlights – Single

Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

Release: Vital / Highlights – Single Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct. upusen – Not Good

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Birds Label: Midwest Collective Havana Swim Club – Peaches

Release: Havana Swim Club

Label: Havan Swim Club

Release: Havana Swim Club Label: Havan Swim Club Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

9AM Playlist

M-Cubed – Out of Hiding

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7 Label: SVNSET WAVES Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

Release: Puzzles – EP

Label: Microfunk Music

Release: Puzzles – EP Label: Microfunk Music Foewi – Interference

Release: Interference – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

Release: Interference – Single Label: 1205714 Records DK Southpaw – That Feelin’

Release: In Good Company

Label: Southpaw

Release: In Good Company Label: Southpaw Nancy – Machines

Release: Brooklyn Gardens

Label: Tomorrow Entertainment Records

Release: Brooklyn Gardens Label: Tomorrow Entertainment Records Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single Label: Nightflyer Boards of Canada – Aquarius

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

Release: Music Has the Right to Children Label: Warp Records Tycho – Ascension

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Dive Label: Ghostly International Edamame – Bask

Release: Bask

Label: Gravitas Recordings

Release: Bask Label: Gravitas Recordings AstroLogical – Omen (feat. Galimatias)

Release: Truthseeker

Label: Jellyfish Recordings

Release: Truthseeker Label: Jellyfish Recordings Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)

Release: Huron River Drive – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Huron River Drive – EP Label: Ghostly International Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6 Label: SVNSET WAVES Home – Tides

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Release: Odyssey Label: Home Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Release: Triangle

Label: Slow Magic

Release: Triangle Label: Slow Magic Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

Release: Everything Could Be Fine Label: Sun Glitters Crem’e – Keep On

Release: Close Up

Label: Alpha Pup Records

Release: Close Up Label: Alpha Pup Records Kiasmos – Looped

Release: Looped – EP

Label: Erased Tapes

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.