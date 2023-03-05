Café Chill playlist: Chrysalis, Aphex Twin, Almanacs and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Chrysalis, Aphex Twin, Almanacs and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Pond”. Credit: Thomas Stone National Historic Site/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 05 March 2023
6AM Playlist
- Tycho – Epigram
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Blackbird Belle – Apollo
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Tor. – Eleuthera
Release: Eleuthera – EP
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- The Tin Box – Moving Flight (Movement II)
Release: Movement I – V
Label: The Tin Box
- Riversilvers – Forever
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
- Hello Meteor – Empty Rec Center
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories
Release: Memories – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
- Edamame – My
Release: Periderm
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Kashi – Summit
Release: Tides/Summit – Single
Label: Ruca
- Boozoo Bajou – Jadiz
Release: Lambique – EP
Label: Apollo
- Feverkin – Coyote
Release: Coyote – Single
Label: Feverkin & Yonderling
- Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Smika – Ripples
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- CRAETION – Beachside
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Bitykradne – Downtown
Release: Downtown – Single
Label: Play It Again Sam
- Emancipator – She Gone to the River
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
7AM Playlist
- knowmadic – Digital Dreams
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- William French – Heart
Release: Entity EP
Label: The Toothfairy Label
- Twigs & Yarn – Yuurei
Release: FLAU 10 Sampler
Label: FLAU
- Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- uinta – Taw
Release: Sweetest
Label: mind.slave
- il:lo – Alma
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Affelaye – A Place with a View
Release: Clockwork Visit
Label: Bad Taste
- fr√ľit – Gemology
Release: Opal Melt – EP
Label: SoulfulXNature
- Swimming TV – Drips
Release: SVMMER SUN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records – Catalog
- ATTLAS – Polar Concept
Release: Out Here With You
Label: mau5trap
8AM Playlist
- Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- Lyli J – Lunari
Release: Lunari – Single
Label: Sufystudios
- Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
Release: Lupa
Label: ERH
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
- Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
Release: …I Care Because You Do
Label: Warp Records
- Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Chrysalis – Home Is…
Release: Prophecy
Label: XXI
- Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- King Shi – Father’s Love
Release: Jupiter Blues
Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music
- Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Label: Cascine
- Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
- Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
9AM Playlist
- Visible Cloaks – Wheel
Release: Lex – EP
Label: RVNG Intl.
- Tom Day – Lyrebird
Release: Lyrebird – Single
Label: Peaks
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- baechulgi – Believe
Release: Believe – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: Rosentwig
- The American Dollar – Sea of Roses
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
- Soft Static – Dreams
Release: Dreams – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
- Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary
Release: Something to Hold Onto
Label: 691237 Records DK
- Boards of Canada – Open the Light
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
- Lyli J – Agave
Release: Micro Wanders
Label: See Blue Audio
- YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Release: Currents – Single
Label: YOUTH 83
- Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
Release: All Turn to One – Single
Label: Koresma
- Jinsang – bliss
Release: life
Label: VinDig
- Tycho – Epoch
Release: Epoch
Label: Ghostly International
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment