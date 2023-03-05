Café Chill playlist: Chrysalis, Aphex Twin, Almanacs and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Chrysalis, Aphex Twin, Almanacs and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Pond”. Credit: Thomas Stone National Historic Site/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 05 March 2023

6AM Playlist

Tycho – Epigram

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Eleuthera – EP

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

Release: Movement I – V

Label: The Tin Box

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Memories – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Periderm

Label: Abandon Building Records

Release: Tides/Summit – Single

Label: Ruca

Release: Lambique – EP

Label: Apollo

Release: Coyote – Single

Label: Feverkin & Yonderling

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Celestial Nighthawk

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Downtown – Single

Label: Play It Again Sam

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

7AM Playlist

knowmadic – Digital Dreams

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Entity EP

Label: The Toothfairy Label

Release: FLAU 10 Sampler

Label: FLAU

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Sweetest

Label: mind.slave

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Clockwork Visit

Label: Bad Taste

Release: Opal Melt – EP

Label: SoulfulXNature

Release: SVMMER SUN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records – Catalog

Release: Out Here With You

Label: mau5trap

8AM Playlist

Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold

Release: To Have and To Hold – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

Release: Lunari – Single

Label: Sufystudios

Release: Lupa

Label: ERH

Release: Ultrasound

Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

Release: …I Care Because You Do

Label: Warp Records

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP

Label: Loci Records

Release: Prophecy

Label: XXI

Release: Botanica Dream

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Jupiter Blues

Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music

Release: Modern Compromise – Single

Label: Cascine

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

9AM Playlist

Visible Cloaks – Wheel

Release: Lex – EP

Label: RVNG Intl.

Release: Lyrebird – Single

Label: Peaks

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Release: Believe – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Dawsonia – Single

Label: Rosentwig

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

Release: Dreams – Single

Label: 3736632 Records DK

Release: Something to Hold Onto

Label: 691237 Records DK

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

Release: Micro Wanders

Label: See Blue Audio

Release: Currents – Single

Label: YOUTH 83

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: All Turn to One – Single

Label: Koresma

Release: life

Label: VinDig

Release: Epoch

Label: Ghostly International

