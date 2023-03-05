Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Chrysalis, Aphex Twin, Almanacs and more.

Richard Jvengabus Dalton
March 5, 2023
5 min read
A pond surrounded by trees, likely in the late winter, as there are no leaves on the non-evergreen trees. A single pine tree stands in the foreground. A reflection of the entire forest is seen in the water of the pond.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Chrysalis, Aphex Twin, Almanacs and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Pond”. Credit: Thomas Stone National Historic Site/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 05 March 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Tycho – Epigram
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Blackbird Belle – Apollo
      Release: Microcosm
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Tor. – Eleuthera
      Release: Eleuthera – EP
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • The Tin Box – Moving Flight (Movement II)
      Release: Movement I – V
      Label: The Tin Box
  • Riversilvers – Forever
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Hello Meteor – Empty Rec Center
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Misha & Screen Jazzmaster – Memories
      Release: Memories – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Edamame – My
      Release: Periderm
      Label: Abandon Building Records
  • Kashi – Summit
      Release: Tides/Summit – Single
      Label: Ruca
  • Boozoo Bajou – Jadiz
      Release: Lambique – EP
      Label: Apollo
  • Feverkin – Coyote
      Release: Coyote – Single
      Label: Feverkin & Yonderling
  • Past Palms – Midnight Sun
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Smika – Ripples
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • CRAETION – Beachside
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Bitykradne – Downtown
      Release: Downtown – Single
      Label: Play It Again Sam
  • Emancipator – She Gone to the River
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records

7AM Playlist

  • knowmadic – Digital Dreams
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • William French – Heart
      Release: Entity EP
      Label: The Toothfairy Label
  • Twigs & Yarn – Yuurei
      Release: FLAU 10 Sampler
      Label: FLAU
  • Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
      Release: Nothing Is Still
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
      Release: On the Run
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • uinta – Taw
      Release: Sweetest
      Label: mind.slave
  • il:lo – Alma
      Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Affelaye – A Place with a View
      Release: Clockwork Visit
      Label: Bad Taste
  • fr√ľit – Gemology
      Release: Opal Melt – EP
      Label: SoulfulXNature
  • Swimming TV – Drips
      Release: SVMMER SUN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Slow Magic – Manhattan
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records – Catalog
  • ATTLAS – Polar Concept
      Release: Out Here With You
      Label: mau5trap

8AM Playlist

  • Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
      Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • Lyli J – Lunari
      Release: Lunari – Single
      Label: Sufystudios
  • Elsa Hewitt – Inhaler
      Release: Lupa
      Label: ERH
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
      Release: Ultrasound
      Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
  • Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
      Release: …I Care Because You Do
      Label: Warp Records
  • Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
      Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
      Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
      Label: Loci Records
  • Chrysalis – Home Is…
      Release: Prophecy
      Label: XXI
  • Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
      Release: Botanica Dream
      Label: Monster Rally
  • King Shi – Father’s Love
      Release: Jupiter Blues
      Label: Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music
  • Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
      Release: Modern Compromise – Single
      Label: Cascine
  • Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
      Release: Spirits of the River
      Label: Mystery Circles
  • Richard Alfaro – Alone
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro

9AM Playlist

  • Visible Cloaks – Wheel
      Release: Lex – EP
      Label: RVNG Intl.
  • Tom Day – Lyrebird
      Release: Lyrebird – Single
      Label: Peaks
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • baechulgi – Believe
      Release: Believe – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Rosentwig – Dawsonia
      Release: Dawsonia – Single
      Label: Rosentwig
  • The American Dollar – Sea of Roses
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply
  • Soft Static – Dreams
      Release: Dreams – Single
      Label: 3736632 Records DK
  • Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary
      Release: Something to Hold Onto
      Label: 691237 Records DK
  • Boards of Canada – Open the Light
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • Lyli J – Agave
      Release: Micro Wanders
      Label: See Blue Audio
  • YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
      Release: Currents – Single
      Label: YOUTH 83
  • Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Koresma & Koala Karlous – All Turn to One
      Release: All Turn to One – Single
      Label: Koresma
  • Jinsang – bliss
      Release: life
      Label: VinDig
  • Tycho – Epoch
      Release: Epoch
      Label: Ghostly International

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard Jvengabus Dalton

I'm on Mastodon (actually, the Fediverse) at: @rjd@richardjdalton.com

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu