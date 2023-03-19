Café Chill playlist: ロフト tapes, Catching Flies, Earthen Sea and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from ロフト tapes, Catching Flies, Earthen Sea and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Moonrise, Curecanti National Recreation Area, 2015”. Credit: Curecanti National Recreation Area / National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 19 March 2023
6AM Playlist
- Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Manatee Commune – Cascade
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
- Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
Release: Untitled Works – Single
Label: Pulp Glitchin Records
- Arvo to me – Dreamer
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic
Label: LebensStrasse Records
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Washed Out – Million Miles Away
Release: Mister Mellow
Label: Stones Throw Records
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
- Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
- Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: Slime
- firephly – Away And When
Release: Away And When – Single
Label: Firephly
- RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
7AM Playlist
- Shigeto – Children At Midnight
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Laflamme – Ocean Breath
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
- Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
- Insightful – Without
Release: All That Is Left Is Right
Label: Insightful
- eeph & Jani – Resolve
Release: Focus and Distraction – Single
Label: SVNSET WőõVES
- charlie dreaming – Luminar
Release: Collages – EP
Label: Drift
- Soular Order – Liminal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)
Release: We’ll Never Stop Living This Way: A Ghostly Primer
Label: Ghostly International
- Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Freud – Setback
Release: Setback
Label: Substruct
- Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
Release: Ornithology – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- URBVN – I Sat With U
Release: Stay
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- VIQ – Vestige
Release: Vestige – Single
Label: VIQ
8AM Playlist
- Visible Cloaks – Wheel
Release: Lex – EP
Label: RVNG Intl.
- ロフト tapes (loft tapes) – Arrival 到着
Release: Heal カセット 81
Label: lofttapes
- Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
- Precept – Ascend
Release: When We Are in Bloom
Label: analog horizons
- Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Release: Music Has The Right To Children
Label: Warp Records
- fr√ľit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
- Catching Flies – Komorebi
Release: Silver Linings
Label: Indigo Soul
- Mute City – Seawall
Release: Data Breach
Label: Claw Solutions
- Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Koresma – Liquid Lady
Release: Liquid Lady – EP
Label: Koresma
- Hello Meteor – tropikel (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
9AM Playlist
- Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
- Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Lyli J – Agave
Release: Micro Wanders
Label: See Blue Audio
- Seemio – Untitled ii
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
- Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Sundrenched
- Zonra & Jackson Hale – December
Release: Time Is a Tool
Label: The Rust Music
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: śÜāť¨Ī
- Birocratic – Stay Gold
Release: Beets
Label: Birocratic
- Koresma – Free
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- Luka – Fault Line
Release: Fault Line – Single
Label: BLDG5 Records
- Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- Kiasmos – Looped
Release: Kiasmos
Label: Erased Tapes
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment