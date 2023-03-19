Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: ロフト tapes, Catching Flies, Earthen Sea and more

Richard Jvengabus Dalton
March 19, 2023
5 min read
A deep orange moon rising from the mountain obscured horizon. The sky is dark blue. The mountains appear barren of vegetation, except for some evergreen trees near the peak.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from ロフト tapes, Catching Flies, Earthen Sea and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Moonrise, Curecanti National Recreation Area, 2015”. Credit: Curecanti National Recreation Area / National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 19 March 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Manatee Commune – Cascade
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union
  • Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
      Release: Untitled Works – Single
      Label: Pulp Glitchin Records
  • Arvo to me – Dreamer
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
      Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic
      Label: LebensStrasse Records
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
      Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Washed Out – Million Miles Away
      Release: Mister Mellow
      Label: Stones Throw Records
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: City Slang
  • Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
      Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
      Release: Seablushed – EP
      Label: Slime
  • firephly – Away And When
      Release: Away And When – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • RUMTUM – Commit Way
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep

7AM Playlist

  • Shigeto – Children At Midnight
      Release: Full Circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Laflamme – Ocean Breath
      Release: Canopy – EP
      Label: Canopy
  • Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Insightful – Without
      Release: All That Is Left Is Right
      Label: Insightful
  • eeph & Jani – Resolve
      Release: Focus and Distraction – Single
      Label: SVNSET WőõVES
  • charlie dreaming – Luminar
      Release: Collages – EP
      Label: Drift
  • Soular Order – Liminal
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)
      Release: We’ll Never Stop Living This Way: A Ghostly Primer
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Freud – Setback
      Release: Setback
      Label: Substruct
  • Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
      Release: Ornithology – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • URBVN – I Sat With U
      Release: Stay
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • VIQ – Vestige
      Release: Vestige – Single
      Label: VIQ

8AM Playlist

  • Visible Cloaks – Wheel
      Release: Lex – EP
      Label: RVNG Intl.
  • ロフト tapes (loft tapes) – Arrival 到着
      Release: Heal カセット 81
      Label: lofttapes
  • Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
      Release: Ghost Poems
      Label: kranky
  • Precept – Ascend
      Release: When We Are in Bloom
      Label: analog horizons
  • Boards of Canada – Aquarius
      Release: Music Has The Right To Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • fr√ľit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
      Release: Loyal
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Catching Flies – Komorebi
      Release: Silver Linings
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Mute City – Seawall
      Release: Data Breach
      Label: Claw Solutions
  • Freud – Cuban Episode
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Koresma – Liquid Lady
      Release: Liquid Lady – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Hello Meteor – tropikel (BONUS STAGE)
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

  • Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
      Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
      Label: Stumbleine
  • wowflower – Cool Group
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music
  • Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Lyli J – Agave
      Release: Micro Wanders
      Label: See Blue Audio
  • Seemio – Untitled ii
      Release: Untitled – Single
      Label: Seemio Music
  • Sundrenched – Car Commercial
      Release: Emerald – EP
      Label: Sundrenched
  • Zonra & Jackson Hale – December
      Release: Time Is a Tool
      Label: The Rust Music
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
      Release: The Life of Riley
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Yu-Utsu – Sun
      Release: Sun – Single
      Label: śÜāť¨Ī
  • Birocratic – Stay Gold
      Release: Beets
      Label: Birocratic
  • Koresma – Free
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Luka – Fault Line
      Release: Fault Line – Single
      Label: BLDG5 Records
  • Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
      Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
      Label: Eastern Nurseries
  • Kiasmos – Looped
      Release: Kiasmos
      Label: Erased Tapes

