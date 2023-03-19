Café Chill playlist: ロフト tapes, Catching Flies, Earthen Sea and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from ロフト tapes, Catching Flies, Earthen Sea and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Moonrise, Curecanti National Recreation Area, 2015”. Credit: Curecanti National Recreation Area / National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 19 March 2023

6AM Playlist

Southpaw – Komorebi

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Park63 Label: 695581 Records DK2 Manatee Commune – Cascade

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

Release: Brush Label: Record Union Eputty – 13th Feb 1997

Release: Untitled Works – Single

Label: Pulp Glitchin Records

Release: Untitled Works – Single Label: Pulp Glitchin Records Arvo to me – Dreamer

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Into Change Label: Inner Ocean Records Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)

Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic

Label: LebensStrasse Records

Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic Label: LebensStrasse Records A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom

Release: Crystal Bloom – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Crystal Bloom – Single Label: A.L.I.S.O.N Washed Out – Million Miles Away

Release: Mister Mellow

Label: Stones Throw Records

Release: Mister Mellow Label: Stones Throw Records Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best Label: City Slang Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single Label: Indigo Soul Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: Slime

Release: Seablushed – EP Label: Slime firephly – Away And When

Release: Away And When – Single

Label: Firephly

Release: Away And When – Single Label: Firephly RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Isles in Indigo Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

7AM Playlist

Shigeto – Children At Midnight

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Full Circle Label: Ghostly International Laflamme – Ocean Breath

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

Release: Canopy – EP Label: Canopy Ruck P – Sunrise Hike

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021 Label: Chillhop Music Insightful – Without

Release: All That Is Left Is Right

Label: Insightful

Release: All That Is Left Is Right Label: Insightful eeph & Jani – Resolve

Release: Focus and Distraction – Single

Label: SVNSET WőõVES

Release: Focus and Distraction – Single Label: SVNSET WőõVES charlie dreaming – Luminar

Release: Collages – EP

Label: Drift

Release: Collages – EP Label: Drift Soular Order – Liminal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) Label: Soular Order School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)

Release: We’ll Never Stop Living This Way: A Ghostly Primer

Label: Ghostly International

Release: We’ll Never Stop Living This Way: A Ghostly Primer Label: Ghostly International Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough Label: Ghostly International Freud – Setback

Release: Setback

Label: Substruct

Release: Setback Label: Substruct Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

Release: Ornithology – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Ornithology – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES URBVN – I Sat With U

Release: Stay

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Stay Label: Evergreen Prefecture VIQ – Vestige

Release: Vestige – Single

Label: VIQ

8AM Playlist

Visible Cloaks – Wheel

Release: Lex – EP

Label: RVNG Intl.

Release: Lex – EP Label: RVNG Intl. ロフト tapes (loft tapes) – Arrival 到着

Release: Heal カセット 81

Label: lofttapes

Release: Heal カセット 81 Label: lofttapes Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky

Release: Ghost Poems Label: kranky Precept – Ascend

Release: When We Are in Bloom

Label: analog horizons

Release: When We Are in Bloom Label: analog horizons Boards of Canada – Aquarius

Release: Music Has The Right To Children

Label: Warp Records

Release: Music Has The Right To Children Label: Warp Records fr√ľit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

Release: Prism – EP Label: SXN Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Framework of a Dream Label: Seven Villas Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Loyal Label: Ghostly International Catching Flies – Komorebi

Release: Silver Linings

Label: Indigo Soul

Release: Silver Linings Label: Indigo Soul Mute City – Seawall

Release: Data Breach

Label: Claw Solutions

Release: Data Breach Label: Claw Solutions Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

Release: Velvet Dance – EP Label: Substruct Audio Koresma – Liquid Lady

Release: Liquid Lady – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: Liquid Lady – EP Label: Koresma Hello Meteor – tropikel (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single Label: Stumbleine wowflower – Cool Group

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Release: Self Portrait Label: Street Corner Music Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Conditioned Air Label: Evergreen Prefecture Lyli J – Agave

Release: Micro Wanders

Label: See Blue Audio

Release: Micro Wanders Label: See Blue Audio Seemio – Untitled ii

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

Release: Untitled – Single Label: Seemio Music Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Release: Emerald – EP

Label: Sundrenched

Release: Emerald – EP Label: Sundrenched Zonra & Jackson Hale – December

Release: Time Is a Tool

Label: The Rust Music

Release: Time Is a Tool Label: The Rust Music 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Release: Yarrow Label: 645497 Records DK Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: The Life of Riley Label: Stratford Ct. Yu-Utsu – Sun

Release: Sun – Single

Label: śÜāť¨Ī

Release: Sun – Single Label: śÜāť¨Ī Birocratic – Stay Gold

Release: Beets

Label: Birocratic

Release: Beets Label: Birocratic Koresma – Free

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: North – EP Label: Koresma Luka – Fault Line

Release: Fault Line – Single

Label: BLDG5 Records

Release: Fault Line – Single Label: BLDG5 Records Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good

Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You

Label: Eastern Nurseries

Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You Label: Eastern Nurseries Kiasmos – Looped

Release: Kiasmos

Label: Erased Tapes

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.