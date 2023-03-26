Café Chill p-list: Rosentwig, Jinx and NEXT WEEK!

Cafe Chill

March 26, 2023
Next week is the C89.5 Membership Drive, and Seth and I (Richard) are looking forward to pressing buttons and messing up live. We’re working with the rest of the C89.5 Team to come up with a really cool thank you gift that is Cafe Chill branded!

As for this week’s show– listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Looking forward to shouting out to our CC family next Sunday!

PS: Seth and I have worked out a dance routine for next Sunday, but forgot that we’re a radio station and not a television station, so sorry about that.

Photo: “Sun Halo”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve / National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 26 Mar 2023


6AM Playlist

  • Jinsang – eyes
      Release: life.
      Label: VinDig
  • Space Ghost – Ufo
      Release: Dance Planet
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Gold Falls – KMNK
      Release: KMNK – Single
      Label: Gold Falls
  • RRAREBEAR – Ginger
      Release: Relief
      Label: RRAREBEAR
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Mt. Marcy – Shamans
      Release: Nietzsche
      Label: mt. marcy and friends
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
      Release: Former Kingdoms
      Label: Achillea Music
  • Boards of Canada – ROYGBIV (Lone cover)
      Release: ROYGBIV (Lone cover)
      Label: Warp Records
  • ITO – The Cliff
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Tycho – Coastal Brake
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
      Release: Paracosm
      Label: Pod
  • Angeldustmite – Grillades
      Release: Second Breakfast
      Label: 967138 Records DK
  • ind_fris – Heat Mirage
      Release: Portfolio vol. 2
      Label: Scaffolder Recordings
  • Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
      Release: Alterwinds – Single
      Label: EKORD

7AM Playlist

  • Teebs – Mirror Memory
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Monster Rally – Full Sail
      Release: Mystery Cove
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Dokkodo Sounds – Midwinter
      Release: Peter Bark + Friends
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Tomas Novoa – Escala de Grises
      Release: Escala de Grises – EP
      Label: 803651 Records DK
  • Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
      Release: Seablushed – EP
      Label: Slime
  • Hello Meteor – Night Blooming Jasmine
      Release: Mu & Mea
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
      Release: Lessons
      Label: Future Classic
  • Tekvision – Lament
      Release: Lament – Single
      Label: independent
  • Mt. Marcy – Rose
      Release: Nietzsche
      Label: mt. marcy and friends
  • Southpaw – Bstfrnd
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Tycho – From Home
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
      Release: Polymoon – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • 2814 – Impact
      Release: Lost Fragments
      Label: Dream Catalogue

8AM Playlist

  • Shigeto – Safe in Here
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Sundrenched – Flyby
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • A Sol Mechanic – Flight
      Release: Flight – Single
      Label: A Sol Mechanic
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • t.quoise – Life in Reverse
      Release: Life in Reverse
      Label: Soundsphere
  • Hello Meteor – Emergent Algorithms
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Rosentwig – Dawsonia
      Release: Dawsonia – Single
      Label: Rosentwig
  • Koresma – Northern Lights
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
      Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
      Label: Loci Records
  • Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
      Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
      Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Lyli J – Lunari
      Release: Lunari – EP
      Label: Monoke Records
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • VIQ – Journey
      Release: Last Path
      Label: VIQ

9AM Playlist

  • Firephly – Ocean View
      Release: Where I Live – EP
      Label: Firephly
  • innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
      Release: R U Ok? – EP
      Label: Eastern Nurseries
  • Boards of Canada – Cold Earth
      Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
      Label: Warp Records
  • Tycho – Coastal Brake
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Wave damage – Islands
      Release: Islands – EP
      Label: 4530854 Records DK
  • Astropilot – Tenderness
      Release: Tenderness – Single
      Label: AstroPilot Music
  • Philippe Del Bosque – Oor
      Release: Oor – Single
      Label: Philippe Bosmans
  • Francesca Guccione – Ganymede
      Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol I – EP
      Label: Modularfield
  • Mt. Marcy – Okay But This Is the Last Time
      Release: Okay But This Is the Last Time
      Label: mt. marcy and friends
  • Invention – Landrace
      Release: Landrace – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)
      Release: Mr&Rt
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Fujii – Colour Storm
      Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
      Label: -AVERSIAC-
  • Windows 96 – Hello Earth
      Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
      Label: Windows 96
  • Sloslylove – First Semester Love
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
      Release: Corymb
      Label: Lex Records

