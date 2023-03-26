Café Chill p-list: Rosentwig, Jinx and NEXT WEEK!

Next week is the C89.5 Membership Drive, and Seth and I (Richard) are looking forward to pressing buttons and messing up live. We’re working with the rest of the C89.5 Team to come up with a really cool thank you gift that is Cafe Chill branded!
As for this week’s show– listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Looking forward to shouting out to our CC family next Sunday!
PS: Seth and I have worked out a dance routine for next Sunday, but forgot that we’re a radio station and not a television station, so sorry about that.
Photo: “Sun Halo”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve / National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 26 Mar 2023
6AM Playlist
- Jinsang – eyes
Release: life.
Label: VinDig
- Space Ghost – Ufo
Release: Dance Planet
Label: Tartelet Records
- Gold Falls – KMNK
Release: KMNK – Single
Label: Gold Falls
- RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
- Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Mt. Marcy – Shamans
Release: Nietzsche
Label: mt. marcy and friends
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Release: Former Kingdoms
Label: Achillea Music
- Boards of Canada – ROYGBIV (Lone cover)
Release: ROYGBIV (Lone cover)
Label: Warp Records
- ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Tycho – Coastal Brake
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
- Angeldustmite – Grillades
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
- ind_fris – Heat Mirage
Release: Portfolio vol. 2
Label: Scaffolder Recordings
- Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
Release: Alterwinds – Single
Label: EKORD
7AM Playlist
- Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Monster Rally – Full Sail
Release: Mystery Cove
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Dokkodo Sounds – Midwinter
Release: Peter Bark + Friends
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Tomas Novoa – Escala de Grises
Release: Escala de Grises – EP
Label: 803651 Records DK
- Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
Release: Seablushed – EP
Label: Slime
- Hello Meteor – Night Blooming Jasmine
Release: Mu & Mea
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016
Label: Chillhop Records
- Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Release: Lessons
Label: Future Classic
- Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
- Mt. Marcy – Rose
Release: Nietzsche
Label: mt. marcy and friends
- Southpaw – Bstfrnd
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
Release: Polymoon – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- 2814 – Impact
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
8AM Playlist
- Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Sundrenched – Flyby
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- t.quoise – Life in Reverse
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
- Hello Meteor – Emergent Algorithms
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Rosentwig – Dawsonia
Release: Dawsonia – Single
Label: Rosentwig
- Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
- Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Jinx – Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Lyli J – Lunari
Release: Lunari – EP
Label: Monoke Records
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- VIQ – Journey
Release: Last Path
Label: VIQ
9AM Playlist
- Firephly – Ocean View
Release: Where I Live – EP
Label: Firephly
- innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
Release: R U Ok? – EP
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- Boards of Canada – Cold Earth
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
- Tycho – Coastal Brake
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Wave damage – Islands
Release: Islands – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
- Astropilot – Tenderness
Release: Tenderness – Single
Label: AstroPilot Music
- Philippe Del Bosque – Oor
Release: Oor – Single
Label: Philippe Bosmans
- Francesca Guccione – Ganymede
Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol I – EP
Label: Modularfield
- Mt. Marcy – Okay But This Is the Last Time
Release: Okay But This Is the Last Time
Label: mt. marcy and friends
- Invention – Landrace
Release: Landrace – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
- Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Wilson (Bonus Track)
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
- Fujii – Colour Storm
Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
Label: -AVERSIAC-
- Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
- Sloslylove – First Semester Love
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: Corymb
Label: Lex Records
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
