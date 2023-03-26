Café Chill p-list: Rosentwig, Jinx and NEXT WEEK!

Next week is the C89.5 Membership Drive, and Seth and I (Richard) are looking forward to pressing buttons and messing up live. We’re working with the rest of the C89.5 Team to come up with a really cool thank you gift that is Cafe Chill branded!

As for this week’s show– listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Looking forward to shouting out to our CC family next Sunday!

PS: Seth and I have worked out a dance routine for next Sunday, but forgot that we’re a radio station and not a television station, so sorry about that.

Photo: “Sun Halo”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve / National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 26 Mar 2023



6AM Playlist

Jinsang – eyes

Release: life.

Label: VinDig

Release: Dance Planet

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: KMNK – Single

Label: Gold Falls

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Nietzsche

Label: mt. marcy and friends

Release: Former Kingdoms

Label: Achillea Music

Release: ROYGBIV (Lone cover)

Label: Warp Records

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

Release: Portfolio vol. 2

Label: Scaffolder Recordings

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Alterwinds – Single

Label: EKORD

7AM Playlist

Teebs – Mirror Memory

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Mystery Cove

Label: Gold Robot Records

Release: Peter Bark + Friends

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Escala de Grises – EP

Label: 803651 Records DK

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: Slime

Release: Mu & Mea

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016

Label: Chillhop Records

Release: Lessons

Label: Future Classic

Release: Lament – Single

Label: independent

Release: Nietzsche

Label: mt. marcy and friends

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Polymoon – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

8AM Playlist

Shigeto – Safe in Here

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Flight – Single

Label: A Sol Mechanic

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Dawsonia – Single

Label: Rosentwig

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: Lunari – EP

Label: Monoke Records

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Last Path

Label: VIQ

9AM Playlist

Firephly – Ocean View

Release: Where I Live – EP

Label: Firephly

Release: R U Ok? – EP

Label: Eastern Nurseries

Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest

Label: Warp Records

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Islands – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

Release: Tenderness – Single

Label: AstroPilot Music

Release: Oor – Single

Label: Philippe Bosmans

Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol I – EP

Label: Modularfield

Release: Okay But This Is the Last Time

Label: mt. marcy and friends

Release: Landrace – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

Release: EP-Tape1 – EP

Label: -AVERSIAC-

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Corymb

Label: Lex Records

