Café Chill playlist: Birocratic, Cialyn, Petite Douceur and more

Richard Jvengabus Dalton
April 16, 2023
As viewed from below the water surface, a green turtle peaks it's head above the water for air. The tutle is brown, green and white. The water is vivid blue.

Thank you to everyone who donated last week. Sorry for the technical glitches, but it was all fixed in that last hour!

This week’s episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic, Cialyn, Petite Douceur and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Green Turtle Breathing”. Credit: Virgin Islands National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 16 Apr 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Koresma – Free
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Past Palms – Flowerbed
      Release: Empyrean – EP
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
      Release: The Life of Riley
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Emancipator – Waxin
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Evance – Emotions
      Release: Emotions – Single
      Label: Evance
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Richard Alfaro – Sands
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • RUMTUM – Shade Fader
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • ITO – The Cliff
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
      Release: Kahunastyle
      Label: Kahuna Style
  • Jinsang – eyes
      Release: life.
      Label: VinDig
  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Monster Rally – Hazy Palava
      Release: Sunflower – EP
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Birocratic – At Most
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • The Geek x VRV – Greece Sunrise
      Release: Greece Sunrise – Single
      Label: The Geek and VRV
  • Birocratic – [terminal]
      Release: bumps
      Label: Birocratic

7AM Playlist

  • Volcanic Shores – Shoreline
      Release: Shoreline – EP
      Label: Chris Allinson
  • VIQ – With Me
      Release: With Me – Single
      Label: VIQ
  • TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
      Release: Midnight Musings
      Label: TheNoiseMachine
  • Chungking Mansions – Lone Trapper
      Release: Wild Guide to Anywhere
      Label: House of the Leg
  • Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
      Release: The Sun & the Moon
      Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
  • eeph & Jani – Resolve
      Release: Focus and Distraction – Single
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
      Release: Crescent Lake – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Packed Rich – Crane
      Release: Ornithology – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • flow.ctrl – Thumper
      Release: Lullaby – EP
      Label: flow.ctrl
  • Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
      Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
      Label: Warp Records

8AM Playlist

  • BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
      Release: Pretty World
      Label: 1629096 Records DK
  • Birocratic – snowdown
      Release: Snowdown – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • Mvnners – Her in Mind
      Release: Her in Mind – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
      Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
      Label: Petite Douceur
  • Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Hotel Pools – Spring
      Release: Constant
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
      Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
      Label: Cialyn
  • Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Horizon Fire – Asimov
      Release: Earthlight
      Label: DistroKid.com 579457
  • Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Bibio – Look at Orion!
      Release: Silver Wilkinson
      Label: Warp Records
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • fr√ľit – Gemology
      Release: Opal Melt – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Sundrenched – Tomorrow
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone

9AM Playlist

  • Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
      Release: Lunar – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • RUMTUM – Commit Way
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Jetson – Just a Dream Character
      Release: Just a Dream Character – Single
      Label: ONTHEWAY
  • Giraffage – Waste Yr Time
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Windows 96 – Hello Earth
      Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
      Label: Windows 96
  • upusen – Not Good
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Osvaldo – Leeches
      Release: Rising Tides 012
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Chrome Sparks – Gates to Heaven
      Release: Sparks – EP
      Label: Future Classic
  • Beat Connection – Same Damn Time
      Release: Surf Noir
      Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills
  • Bibio – √Ä tout √† l’heure
      Release: Silver Wilkinson
      Label: Warp Records
  • Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
      Release: Paracosm
      Label: Pod
  • The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
      Release: Murmur – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Sniffle Party – Peach Dream
      Release: Peach Dream – EP
      Label: lowkey radical

