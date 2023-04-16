Café Chill playlist: Birocratic, Cialyn, Petite Douceur and more

Thank you to everyone who donated last week. Sorry for the technical glitches, but it was all fixed in that last hour!

This week’s episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic, Cialyn, Petite Douceur and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Green Turtle Breathing”. Credit: Virgin Islands National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 16 Apr 2023

6AM Playlist

Sundrenched – Autumn Memories

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4 Label: Dust-Tone Koresma – Free

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: North – EP Label: Koresma Past Palms – Flowerbed

Release: Empyrean – EP

Label: 581097 Records DK

Release: Empyrean – EP Label: 581097 Records DK Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: The Life of Riley Label: Stratford Ct. Emancipator – Waxin

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: Mountain of Memory Label: Loci Records Evance – Emotions

Release: Emotions – Single

Label: Evance

Release: Emotions – Single Label: Evance 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Release: Yarrow Label: 645497 Records DK Richard Alfaro – Sands

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Release: Refract Label: Richard Alfaro RUMTUM – Shade Fader

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Isles in Indigo Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings ITO – The Cliff

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7 Label: SVNSET WAVES Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)

Release: Kahunastyle

Label: Kahuna Style

Release: Kahunastyle Label: Kahuna Style Jinsang – eyes

Release: life.

Label: VinDig

Release: life. Label: VinDig Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Gold Robot Records

Release: Menagerie – Single Label: Gold Robot Records Monster Rally – Hazy Palava

Release: Sunflower – EP

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Sunflower – EP Label: Monster Rally Birocratic – At Most

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017 Label: Chillhop Music The Geek x VRV – Greece Sunrise

Release: Greece Sunrise – Single

Label: The Geek and VRV

Release: Greece Sunrise – Single Label: The Geek and VRV Birocratic – [terminal]

Release: bumps

Label: Birocratic

7AM Playlist

Volcanic Shores – Shoreline

Release: Shoreline – EP

Label: Chris Allinson

Release: Shoreline – EP Label: Chris Allinson VIQ – With Me

Release: With Me – Single

Label: VIQ

Release: With Me – Single Label: VIQ TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Release: Midnight Musings

Label: TheNoiseMachine

Release: Midnight Musings Label: TheNoiseMachine Chungking Mansions – Lone Trapper

Release: Wild Guide to Anywhere

Label: House of the Leg

Release: Wild Guide to Anywhere Label: House of the Leg Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Release: The Sun & the Moon

Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

Release: The Sun & the Moon Label: Nerddelic Studio Works eeph & Jani – Resolve

Release: Focus and Distraction – Single

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Focus and Distraction – Single Label: SVNSET WAVES Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Crescent Lake – EP Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Packed Rich – Crane

Release: Ornithology – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Ornithology – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records flow.ctrl – Thumper

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label: flow.ctrl

Release: Lullaby – EP Label: flow.ctrl Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest

Label: Warp Records

8AM Playlist

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

Release: Pretty World Label: 1629096 Records DK Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

Release: Snowdown – Single Label: Birocracy Mvnners – Her in Mind

Release: Her in Mind – Single

Label: SXN

Release: Her in Mind – Single Label: SXN Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Label: Petite Douceur

Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix) Label: Petite Douceur Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Conditioned Air Label: Evergreen Prefecture Hotel Pools – Spring

Release: Constant

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Constant Label: Wild Nature Cialyn – The Sun and The Light

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)

Label: Cialyn

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack) Label: Cialyn Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Past Is Prologue Label: Ghostly International Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

Release: Earthlight Label: DistroKid.com 579457 Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Release: Viewers Like You Label: 635970 Records DK Bibio – Look at Orion!

Release: Silver Wilkinson

Label: Warp Records

Release: Silver Wilkinson Label: Warp Records Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International fr√ľit – Gemology

Release: Opal Melt – EP

Label: SXN

Release: Opal Melt – EP Label: SXN Sundrenched – Tomorrow

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

9AM Playlist

Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

Release: The Unknown Label: SXN Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar

Release: Lunar – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Lunar – Single Label: Wild Nature RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Isles in Indigo Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Jetson – Just a Dream Character

Release: Just a Dream Character – Single

Label: ONTHEWAY

Release: Just a Dream Character – Single Label: ONTHEWAY Giraffage – Waste Yr Time

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

Release: Comfort Label: Giraffage Windows 96 – Hello Earth

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers Label: Windows 96 upusen – Not Good

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Birds Label: Midwest Collective Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records Osvaldo – Leeches

Release: Rising Tides 012

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Rising Tides 012 Label: SVNSET WAVES Chrome Sparks – Gates to Heaven

Release: Sparks – EP

Label: Future Classic

Release: Sparks – EP Label: Future Classic Beat Connection – Same Damn Time

Release: Surf Noir

Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills

Release: Surf Noir Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills Bibio – √Ä tout √† l’heure

Release: Silver Wilkinson

Label: Warp Records

Release: Silver Wilkinson Label: Warp Records Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

Release: Paracosm Label: Pod The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep

Release: Murmur – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Murmur – EP Label: Ghostly International Sniffle Party – Peach Dream

Release: Peach Dream – EP

Label: lowkey radical

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.