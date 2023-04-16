Café Chill playlist: Birocratic, Cialyn, Petite Douceur and more

Thank you to everyone who donated last week. Sorry for the technical glitches, but it was all fixed in that last hour!
This week’s episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Birocratic, Cialyn, Petite Douceur and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Green Turtle Breathing”. Credit: Virgin Islands National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 16 Apr 2023
6AM Playlist
- Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Koresma – Free
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- Past Palms – Flowerbed
Release: Empyrean – EP
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Emancipator – Waxin
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Evance – Emotions
Release: Emotions – Single
Label: Evance
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Richard Alfaro – Sands
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- RUMTUM – Shade Fader
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
Release: Kahunastyle
Label: Kahuna Style
- Jinsang – eyes
Release: life.
Label: VinDig
- Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Monster Rally – Hazy Palava
Release: Sunflower – EP
Label: Monster Rally
- Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- The Geek x VRV – Greece Sunrise
Release: Greece Sunrise – Single
Label: The Geek and VRV
- Birocratic – [terminal]
Release: bumps
Label: Birocratic
7AM Playlist
- Volcanic Shores – Shoreline
Release: Shoreline – EP
Label: Chris Allinson
- VIQ – With Me
Release: With Me – Single
Label: VIQ
- TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Release: Midnight Musings
Label: TheNoiseMachine
- Chungking Mansions – Lone Trapper
Release: Wild Guide to Anywhere
Label: House of the Leg
- Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
- eeph & Jani – Resolve
Release: Focus and Distraction – Single
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Packed Rich – Crane
Release: Ornithology – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- flow.ctrl – Thumper
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
- Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
8AM Playlist
- BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
- Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
- Mvnners – Her in Mind
Release: Her in Mind – Single
Label: SXN
- Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Label: Petite Douceur
- Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Hotel Pools – Spring
Release: Constant
Label: Wild Nature
- Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
- Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Bibio – Look at Orion!
Release: Silver Wilkinson
Label: Warp Records
- Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- fr√ľit – Gemology
Release: Opal Melt – EP
Label: SXN
- Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
9AM Playlist
- Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
Release: Lunar – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Jetson – Just a Dream Character
Release: Just a Dream Character – Single
Label: ONTHEWAY
- Giraffage – Waste Yr Time
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
- upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Osvaldo – Leeches
Release: Rising Tides 012
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Chrome Sparks – Gates to Heaven
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
- Beat Connection – Same Damn Time
Release: Surf Noir
Label: Tender Age/Classic Ills
- Bibio – √Ä tout √† l’heure
Release: Silver Wilkinson
Label: Warp Records
- Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
- The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Sniffle Party – Peach Dream
Release: Peach Dream – EP
Label: lowkey radical
