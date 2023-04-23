Café Chill playlist: Digitalverein, Wave damage, Birocratic and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Digitalverein, Wave damage, Birocratic and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Racetrack Playa Grandstand”. Credit: Death Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 23 Apr 2023

6AM Playlist

adamlondon – Maple

Release: Hiddenhills

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Roots – Single

Label: Beatsupply

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Moments.

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Untitled Works – Single

Label: Pulp Glitchin Records

Release: It Doesn’t Happen All the Time – Single

Label: 827193 Records DK

Release: Planetarium

Label: Sentimentalist

Release: Wake – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

Release: Kopfkino – EP

Label: 904678 Records DK

Release: Nightshade – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single

Label: Audionautic Records

7AM Playlist

Gold Panda – Enoshima

Release: Half of Where You Live

Label: YOSHIMOTO MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT CO.

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Eagles And Mountains – Single

Label: Memory Scale

Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Oceans (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP

Label: Synesthesia Media

Release: Seaside (Part II)

Label: Oldtwig

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Meditation House

Label: Of Tepe

Release: Espacio Negativo – EP

Label: 803651 Records DK

Release: Paint the Sky – Single

Label: Koresma & Edapollo

Release: Paint the Sky – Single Label: Koresma & Edapollo Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

8AM Playlist

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

Release: M

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Spirit Realm – EP

Label: Monoke Records

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

Release: Something – Single

Label: AmbientMusicalGenre

Release: Tiefer Ins System

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

Release: So Soon

Label: Planet Mu Records Ltd.

Release: Claro

Label: Warp Records

Release: Kings

Label: FRAMEWORKS

Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

Release: Blue Spring

Label: Opine

Release: The Work

Label: PLANCHA

9AM Playlist

Soft Static – Heavenly

Release: Heavenly – Single

Label: Soft Static

Release: Sundials Telescopes EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Release: Paradise Daze

Label: Rad Cult

Release: Theory of Revolution

Label: Timewarp Music

Release: True Colours – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North

Release: Single

Label:

Release: 78SM95

Label: Hush Hush

Release: Analogs of Traces

Label: Audionautic Records

Release: Terracotta (Single)

Label: Neoprene

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label: flow.ctrl

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP

Label: Magic Square Records

