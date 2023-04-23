Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Digitalverein, Wave damage, Birocratic and more

Richard Jvengabus Dalton
April 23, 2023
5 min read
In the foreground is a flat dry lake bed, with a outcropping of rocks that somewhat resemble a grandstand at a race track. The sky is blue and there are mountains further in the desert background.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Digitalverein, Wave damage, Birocratic and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Racetrack Playa Grandstand”. Credit: Death Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 23 Apr 2023

6AM Playlist

  • adamlondon – Maple
      Release: Hiddenhills
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • American Teleport – Southern Sunset
      Release: Roots – Single
      Label: Beatsupply
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Southpaw – Do It Right
      Release: Moments.
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
      Release: Untitled Works – Single
      Label: Pulp Glitchin Records
  • pndr – It Doesn’t Happen All the Time
      Release: It Doesn’t Happen All the Time – Single
      Label: 827193 Records DK
  • Sentimentalist – Komorebi
      Release: Planetarium
      Label: Sentimentalist
  • Manatee Commune – Wake
      Release: Wake – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
      Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
      Label: LOOPDISK
  • Rosentwig – Supergravity
      Release: Kopfkino – EP
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Hotel Pools – Daze
      Release: Nightshade – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
      Release: Sour Leaves
      Label: Cialyn
  • Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine
      Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
      Label: Audionautic Records

7AM Playlist

  • Gold Panda – Enoshima
      Release: Half of Where You Live
      Label: YOSHIMOTO MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT CO.
  • Takeleave – Sabado
      Release: Belonging
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Memory Scale – Eagles And Mountains
      Release: Eagles And Mountains – Single
      Label: Memory Scale
  • Handycat – White Lodge
      Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Hello Meteor – 12 A Late Hour
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Tom Day – Hunting Hunters
      Release: Oceans (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
      Release: Seaside (Part II)
      Label: Oldtwig
  • Tycho – Coastal Brake
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Of Tepe – In Everything
      Release: Meditation House
      Label: Of Tepe
  • Tomas Novoa – Tundra
      Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
      Label: 803651 Records DK
  • edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)
      Release: Paint the Sky – Single
      Label: Koresma & Edapollo
  • Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC

8AM Playlist

  • Artist – Song
      Release: Release
      Label: Label
  • Wave damage – Burn Together
      Release: Evil Play – EP
      Label: 4530854 Records DK
  • Senoy – —- [Flower]
      Release: M
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Lyli J – Glow
      Release: Spirit Realm – EP
      Label: Monoke Records
  • Birocratic – snowdown
      Release: Snowdown – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • Tobias – Something
      Release: Something – Single
      Label: AmbientMusicalGenre
  • Digitalverein – Next To Mont Royal
      Release: Tiefer Ins System
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
      Release: So Soon
      Label: Planet Mu Records Ltd.
  • Brothomstates – Mdrmx
      Release: Claro
      Label: Warp Records
  • Frameworks – Titles
      Release: Kings
      Label: FRAMEWORKS
  • Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
      Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
      Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
  • edapollo – By the River
      Release: Blue Spring
      Label: Opine
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: PLANCHA

9AM Playlist

  • Soft Static – Heavenly
      Release: Heavenly – Single
      Label: Soft Static
  • Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
      Release: Sundials Telescopes EP
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • High Tides – Summer Reflections
      Release: Paradise Daze
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Timewarp inc – Smoke Miash
      Release: Theory of Revolution
      Label: Timewarp Music
  • Catching Flies – True Colours
      Release: True Colours – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Sultan
      Release: Mr&Rt
      Label: Monster Rally
  • X3SR – summerlush
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • Slow Magic – Manhattan
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North
  • Sendai Mike – Night Market (ft. Feverkin & Koresma)
      Release: Single
      Label:
  • VVV & Holly – 01AF59
      Release: 78SM95
      Label: Hush Hush
  • Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
      Release: Analogs of Traces
      Label: Audionautic Records
  • Neoprene – Terracotta
      Release: Terracotta (Single)
      Label: Neoprene
  • flow.ctrl – Thumper
      Release: Lullaby – EP
      Label: flow.ctrl
  • Hu – North
      Release: Navigate – EP
      Label: anon recordings
  • Pbs’73 – Antennas In Air
      Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
      Label: Magic Square Records

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard Jvengabus Dalton

I'm on Mastodon (actually, the Fediverse) at: @rjd@richardjdalton.com

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A halo around the sun, over a snowy landscape, with mountain peaks in the foreground. The sky is party cloudy but bright.
Cafe Chill

Café Chill p-list: Rosentwig, Jinx and NEXT WEEK!

Next week is the C89.5 Membership Drive, and Seth and I (Richard) are looking forward to pressing buttons and messing up live. We’re working with the rest of the C89.5 Team to come up with a really cool thank you gift that is Cafe Chill...

Royal-purple t-shirt with the slogan Let's Dance and 5 retro-colored vertical bars
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu