Café Chill playlist: Digitalverein, Wave damage, Birocratic and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Digitalverein, Wave damage, Birocratic and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Racetrack Playa Grandstand”. Credit: Death Valley National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 23 Apr 2023
6AM Playlist
- adamlondon – Maple
Release: Hiddenhills
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- American Teleport – Southern Sunset
Release: Roots – Single
Label: Beatsupply
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Southpaw – Do It Right
Release: Moments.
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
- Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
Release: Untitled Works – Single
Label: Pulp Glitchin Records
- pndr – It Doesn’t Happen All the Time
Release: It Doesn’t Happen All the Time – Single
Label: 827193 Records DK
- Sentimentalist – Komorebi
Release: Planetarium
Label: Sentimentalist
- Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
- Rosentwig – Supergravity
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Hotel Pools – Daze
Release: Nightshade – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Cialyn – Armful of Leaves
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
- Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine
Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
Label: Audionautic Records
7AM Playlist
- Gold Panda – Enoshima
Release: Half of Where You Live
Label: YOSHIMOTO MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT CO.
- Takeleave – Sabado
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Memory Scale – Eagles And Mountains
Release: Eagles And Mountains – Single
Label: Memory Scale
- Handycat – White Lodge
Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Hello Meteor – 12 A Late Hour
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Tom Day – Hunting Hunters
Release: Oceans (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: Synesthesia Media
- Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
Release: Seaside (Part II)
Label: Oldtwig
- Tycho – Coastal Brake
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Of Tepe – In Everything
Release: Meditation House
Label: Of Tepe
- Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
Label: 803651 Records DK
- edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)
Release: Paint the Sky – Single
Label: Koresma & Edapollo
- Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
8AM Playlist
- Artist – Song
Release: Release
Label: Label
- Wave damage – Burn Together
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
- Senoy – —- [Flower]
Release: M
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Lyli J – Glow
Release: Spirit Realm – EP
Label: Monoke Records
- Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
- Tobias – Something
Release: Something – Single
Label: AmbientMusicalGenre
- Digitalverein – Next To Mont Royal
Release: Tiefer Ins System
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: So Soon
Label: Planet Mu Records Ltd.
- Brothomstates – Mdrmx
Release: Claro
Label: Warp Records
- Frameworks – Titles
Release: Kings
Label: FRAMEWORKS
- Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
- edapollo – By the River
Release: Blue Spring
Label: Opine
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: PLANCHA
9AM Playlist
- Soft Static – Heavenly
Release: Heavenly – Single
Label: Soft Static
- Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials Telescopes EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- High Tides – Summer Reflections
Release: Paradise Daze
Label: Rad Cult
- Timewarp inc – Smoke Miash
Release: Theory of Revolution
Label: Timewarp Music
- Catching Flies – True Colours
Release: True Colours – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
- Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Sultan
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
- X3SR – summerlush
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North
- Sendai Mike – Night Market (ft. Feverkin & Koresma)
Release: Single
Label:
- VVV & Holly – 01AF59
Release: 78SM95
Label: Hush Hush
- Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
- Neoprene – Terracotta
Release: Terracotta (Single)
Label: Neoprene
- flow.ctrl – Thumper
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
- Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
- Pbs’73 – Antennas In Air
Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
Label: Magic Square Records
