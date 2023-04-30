Café Chill playlist: Francesca Guccione, Windows 96 and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Francesca Guccione, Windows 96 and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “American Giant Millipede”. Credit: Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 30 Apr 2023
6AM Playlist
- Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
- Soulless – Breathe Slow
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: firephly
- Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- 2814 – Arcadia
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
- Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
Label: Audionautic Records
- DWDY – I Never Stopped
Release: I Never Stopped – Single
Label: DWDY
- YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Release: Currents – Single
Label: YOUTH 83
- Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: North Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
- Cialyn – Heliophore
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
- TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)
Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Takeleave – Sabado
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Sundrenched – Flyby
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
7AM Playlist
- Takeleave – Sabado
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
- Home – Half Moon
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce
Release: Field Research
Label: 1680107 Records DK
- Moonnight Sequence – By the City
Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single
Label: Odysea
- DWDY – Feel Free
Release: Sleeping Giant IV
Label: DWDY
- Yppah – Light Cycle
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- firephly – Passage To The Sky
Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
Label: firephly
- edapollo – Illuminate
Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
Label: Opine
- Aphex Twin – Xtal
Release: Selected Ambient Works 85-92
Label: R&S Records
- Aonian – Hideout (Edit)
Release: Hideout (Edit) – Single
Label: Aonian
8AM Playlist
- Francesca Guccione – Ganymede
Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol. I – EP
Label: Modularfield
- Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
- Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
Release: Analogs of Traces
Label: Audionautic Records
- Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
- Cialyn – In From The Cold
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Pbs’73 – Antennas In Air
Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
Label: Magic Square Records
- Wave damage – Burn Together
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
- RUMTUM – Shade Fader
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
- Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
- Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: 憂鬱
- Teebs – Shells
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
9AM Playlist
- Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
- Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Ricochet
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
- Macroblank – double trouble
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
- Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
- Brothertiger – High Tide
Release: Out of Touch
Label: Brothertiger
- Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
- Space Ghost – Color Waves
Release: Endless Light
Label: Tartelet Records
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Jungle
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
- Space Ghost – Lavender Oil
Release: Aquarium Nightclub
Label: Tartelet Records
- Theoretic – Distance When You’re Near
Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Daedelus – Special Re: Quest
Release: Labyrinths
Label: Magical Properties
- Beta Betamax – Stationplay
Release: The.Wavs
Label: U Don’t Dance
- Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor)
Release: Cycles – EP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
