Café Chill playlist: Francesca Guccione, Windows 96 and more

Richard Jvengabus Dalton
April 30, 2023
5 min read
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Francesca Guccione, Windows 96 and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “American Giant Millipede”. Credit: Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 30 Apr 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Nitemoves – Antipode
      Release: Antipode – Single
      Label: Mechanical
  • Soulless – Breathe Slow
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Firephly – Know What I Need
      Release: Safe In Sound
      Label: firephly
  • Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • 2814 – Arcadia
      Release: Lost Fragments
      Label: Dream Catalogue
  • Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
      Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
      Label: Audionautic Records
  • DWDY – I Never Stopped
      Release: I Never Stopped – Single
      Label: DWDY
  • YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
      Release: Currents – Single
      Label: YOUTH 83
  • Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
      Release: North Remixes – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Cialyn – Heliophore
      Release: Sour Leaves
      Label: Cialyn
  • TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)
      Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify
      Release: Signal Flow – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Takeleave – Sabado
      Release: Belonging
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Sundrenched – Flyby
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES

7AM Playlist

  • Takeleave – Sabado
      Release: Belonging
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Yu-Utsu – Sun
      Release: Yu-Utsu
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Home – Half Moon
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce
      Release: Field Research
      Label: 1680107 Records DK
  • Moonnight Sequence – By the City
      Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single
      Label: Odysea
  • DWDY – Feel Free
      Release: Sleeping Giant IV
      Label: DWDY
  • Yppah – Light Cycle
      Release: Sunset in the Deep End
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • firephly – Passage To The Sky
      Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
      Label: firephly
  • edapollo – Illuminate
      Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
      Label: Opine
  • Aphex Twin – Xtal
      Release: Selected Ambient Works 85-92
      Label: R&S Records
  • Aonian – Hideout (Edit)
      Release: Hideout (Edit) – Single
      Label: Aonian

8AM Playlist

  • Francesca Guccione – Ganymede
      Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol. I – EP
      Label: Modularfield
  • Windows 96 – Hello Earth
      Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
      Label: Windows 96
  • Frequency Control Centre – Kaleidophone
      Release: Analogs of Traces
      Label: Audionautic Records
  • Marley Carroll – Home Planet
      Release: Home Planet – Single
      Label: Melanaster Records
  • Cialyn – In From The Cold
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Pbs’73 – Antennas In Air
      Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
      Label: Magic Square Records
  • Wave damage – Burn Together
      Release: Evil Play – EP
      Label: 4530854 Records DK
  • RUMTUM – Shade Fader
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep
  • Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
      Release: Locate Memories – Single
      Label: Decisive Koala
  • Yu-Utsu – Sun
      Release: Sun – Single
      Label: 憂鬱
  • Teebs – Shells
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder

9AM Playlist

  • Birocratic – Wrapped Up
      Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
      Label: Birocracy
  • Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
      Release: Anesthesia
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Ricochet
      Release: Ultrasound
      Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
  • Macroblank – double trouble
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
      Label: Macroblank
  • Teebs – NES
      Release: Did It Again – Single
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Brothertiger – High Tide
      Release: Out of Touch
      Label: Brothertiger
  • Home – Tides
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Space Ghost – Color Waves
      Release: Endless Light
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Jungle
      Release: Mr&Rt
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Space Ghost – Lavender Oil
      Release: Aquarium Nightclub
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Theoretic – Distance When You’re Near
      Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Daedelus – Special Re: Quest
      Release: Labyrinths
      Label: Magical Properties
  • Beta Betamax – Stationplay
      Release: The.Wavs
      Label: U Don’t Dance
  • Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor)
      Release: Cycles – EP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture

