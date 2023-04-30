Café Chill playlist: Francesca Guccione, Windows 96 and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Francesca Guccione, Windows 96 and more. Hosted by Seth.

Originally aired 30 Apr 2023

6AM Playlist

Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: firephly

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single

Label: Audionautic Records

Release: I Never Stopped – Single

Label: DWDY

Release: Currents – Single

Label: YOUTH 83

Release: North Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

Release: Oasis Sky (Remixes)

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

7AM Playlist

Takeleave – Sabado

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

Release: Yu-Utsu

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Release: Field Research

Label: 1680107 Records DK

Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single

Label: Odysea

Release: Sleeping Giant IV

Label: DWDY

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Passage To The Sky – Single

Label: firephly

Release: Air / Illuminate – Single

Label: Opine

Release: Selected Ambient Works 85-92

Label: R&S Records

Release: Hideout (Edit) – Single

Label: Aonian

8AM Playlist

Francesca Guccione – Ganymede

Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights Vol. I – EP

Label: Modularfield

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

Release: Analogs of Traces

Label: Audionautic Records

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP

Label: Magic Square Records

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

Release: Sun – Single

Label: 憂鬱

Release: Sun – Single Label: 憂鬱 Teebs – Shells

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

9AM Playlist

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Ultrasound

Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Out of Touch

Label: Brothertiger

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Endless Light

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Aquarium Nightclub

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Labyrinths

Label: Magical Properties

Release: The.Wavs

Label: U Don’t Dance

Release: Cycles – EP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

