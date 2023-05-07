Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: t.quoise, Drips Zacheer and more

Richard j'orange Dalton
May 7, 2023
5 min read
A woodpecker's head peering out the woodpecker's hole in a tree. The woodpecker has a red forehead with brown stripes. The background is our of focus, with brown branches and some blue sky.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday like we miss you, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from t.quoise, Drips Zacheer and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus)”. Credit: Fort Stanwix National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 May 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Pbs’73 – Helio Hills
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Unfound – Without
      Release: Without – Single
      Label: 899374 Records DK
  • Lone – Boketto
      Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single
      Label: Ancient Astronauts
  • Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
      Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Takeleave – Calibu
      Release: Inner Sea
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
      Release: The Sun & the Moon
      Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
  • Broke For Free – Golden Hour
      Release: Petal
      Label: Broke For Free
  • Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
      Release: Entertainment – EP
      Label: BLDG5
  • DWDY – Dreams
      Release: Dreams – Single
      Label: 1011016 Records DK
  • Florida Skyline – Blueberry
      Release: The Green Tapes
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Forhill – Closer
      Release: Outlines – Single
      Label: Forhill

7AM Playlist

  • Chemtrails – Hoverpad
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
      Release: brodies attestupa
      Label: Wowflower
  • Seemio – Untitled ii
      Release: Untitled – Single
      Label: Seemio Music
  • Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
      Release: Nothing Is Still
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Tekvision – Lament
      Release: Lament – Single
      Label: independent
  • edapollo – Illuminate
      Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
      Label: Opine
  • Hotel Pools – Highlights
      Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
      Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
      Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
      Release: On the Run
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • VIQ – Vestige
      Release: Crystal Shores
      Label: VIQ
  • Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
      Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
      Label: Warp Records
  • Macroblank – can’t fight it
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
      Label: Macroblank
  • Hello Meteor – Dusk Weather
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

  • Arovane – Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
      Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
      Label: City Centre Offices
  • Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub
      Release: Aquarium Nightclub
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • t.quoise – Life in Reverse
      Release: Life in Reverse
      Label: Soundsphere
  • flow.ctrl – Nightlight
      Release: Lullaby – EP
      Label:
  • fr√ľit – Yellow Waters
      Release: Opal Melt – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Drips Zacheer – Gardenia
      Release: Gardenia – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Hu – North
      Release: Navigate – EP
      Label: anon recordings
  • Boards of Canada – Everything You Do Is a Balloon
      Release: Hi Scores
      Label: Skam Records
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
      Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
      Label: I Low You records
  • Monster Rally – Enchanted Wine
      Release: Return to Paradise
      Label: Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

  • Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
      Release: Emerald – EP
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • P4nther – Temporary
      Release: someday we will fade away
      Label: p4nther
  • Birocratic/Brock Berrigan/iamalex/Philanthrope – Brockoli
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
      Release: Triangle
      Label: Slow Magic
  • Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Caleb Belkin – Waves
      Release: Natural Sounds
      Label: SXN
  • Arovane – Cry Osaka Cry (2023 Remaster)
      Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
      Label: City Centre Offices
  • Tycho – Into the Woods
      Release: Simulcast
      Label: Mom+Pop
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Yu-Utsu – Clear
      Release: Yu-Utsu
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Jinsang – eyes
      Release: life.
      Label: VinDig
  • Mike Forst – Grateful Again
      Release: Rising Tides 012
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Frameworks – The Dark
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union
  • Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)
      Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes
      Label: Loci Records
  • Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick
      Release: Sugar Weather – EP
      Label: Surfchord
  • Monster Rally – Baja Samba
      Release: Return to Paradise
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Flamingosis – Daymaker
      Release: Daymaker – Single
      Label: Flamingosis
  • Ideism – Mend
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International

