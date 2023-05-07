Café Chill playlist: t.quoise, Drips Zacheer and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday like we miss you, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from t.quoise, Drips Zacheer and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus)”. Credit: Fort Stanwix National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 07 May 2023
6AM Playlist
- Pbs’73 – Helio Hills
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Unfound – Without
Release: Without – Single
Label: 899374 Records DK
- Lone – Boketto
Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single
Label: Ancient Astronauts
- Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
- Broke For Free – Golden Hour
Release: Petal
Label: Broke For Free
- Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: Entertainment – EP
Label: BLDG5
- DWDY – Dreams
Release: Dreams – Single
Label: 1011016 Records DK
- Florida Skyline – Blueberry
Release: The Green Tapes
Label: Midwest Collective
- Forhill – Closer
Release: Outlines – Single
Label: Forhill
7AM Playlist
- Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Release: brodies attestupa
Label: Wowflower
- Seemio – Untitled ii
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
- Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
- Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
- edapollo – Illuminate
Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
Label: Opine
- Hotel Pools – Highlights
Release: Vital / Highlights – Single
Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- VIQ – Vestige
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
- Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
Label: Warp Records
- Macroblank – can’t fight it
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
- Hello Meteor – Dusk Weather
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
8AM Playlist
- Arovane – Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
Label: City Centre Offices
- Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub
Release: Aquarium Nightclub
Label: Tartelet Records
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- t.quoise – Life in Reverse
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
- flow.ctrl – Nightlight
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label:
- fr√ľit – Yellow Waters
Release: Opal Melt – EP
Label: SXN
- Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- Drips Zacheer – Gardenia
Release: Gardenia – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
- Boards of Canada – Everything You Do Is a Balloon
Release: Hi Scores
Label: Skam Records
- 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
- Monster Rally – Enchanted Wine
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
9AM Playlist
- Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Dust-Tone
- P4nther – Temporary
Release: someday we will fade away
Label: p4nther
- Birocratic/Brock Berrigan/iamalex/Philanthrope – Brockoli
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
- Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Release: Triangle
Label: Slow Magic
- Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
- Caleb Belkin – Waves
Release: Natural Sounds
Label: SXN
- Arovane – Cry Osaka Cry (2023 Remaster)
Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
Label: City Centre Offices
- Tycho – Into the Woods
Release: Simulcast
Label: Mom+Pop
- Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Yu-Utsu – Clear
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
- Jinsang – eyes
Release: life.
Label: VinDig
- Mike Forst – Grateful Again
Release: Rising Tides 012
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Frameworks – The Dark
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
- Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)
Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes
Label: Loci Records
- Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick
Release: Sugar Weather – EP
Label: Surfchord
- Monster Rally – Baja Samba
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
- Flamingosis – Daymaker
Release: Daymaker – Single
Label: Flamingosis
- Ideism – Mend
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
