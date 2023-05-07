Café Chill playlist: t.quoise, Drips Zacheer and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday like we miss you, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from t.quoise, Drips Zacheer and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus)”. Credit: Fort Stanwix National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 May 2023

6AM Playlist

Pbs’73 – Helio Hills

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Release: Without – Single

Label: 899374 Records DK

Release: Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single

Label: Ancient Astronauts

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: The Sun & the Moon

Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

Release: Petal

Label: Broke For Free

Release: Entertainment – EP

Label: BLDG5

Release: Dreams – Single

Label: 1011016 Records DK

Release: The Green Tapes

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Outlines – Single

Label: Forhill

7AM Playlist

Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: brodies attestupa

Label: Wowflower

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

Release: Lament – Single

Label: independent

Release: Air / Illuminate – Single

Label: Opine

Release: Vital / Highlights – Single

Label: Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Crystal Shores

Label: VIQ

Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP

Label: Warp Records

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Label: Macroblank

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

Arovane – Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster)

Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)

Label: City Centre Offices

Release: Aquarium Nightclub

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label:

Release: Opal Melt – EP

Label: SXN

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Gardenia – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

Release: Hi Scores

Label: Skam Records

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

Sundrenched – Hotel Orange

Release: Emerald – EP

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: someday we will fade away

Label: p4nther

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Triangle

Label: Slow Magic

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

Release: Natural Sounds

Label: SXN

Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)

Label: City Centre Offices

Release: Simulcast

Label: Mom+Pop

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Yu-Utsu

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: life.

Label: VinDig

Release: Rising Tides 012

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes

Label: Loci Records

Release: Sugar Weather – EP

Label: Surfchord

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Daymaker – Single

Label: Flamingosis

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

