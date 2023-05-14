Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: 100 Day Delay, Petit Biscuit and more

Ri-CHA-CHA-CHA-rd J. Dalton
May 14, 2023
5 min read
Did you miss Cafe Cha Cha Cha Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Cha Cha Cha Chill includes tracks from 100 Day Delay, Petit Biscuit and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Marmot Baby”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 14 May 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Limes – Heyo
      Release: Fresh Squeezed
      Label: 638275 Records DK
  • Jinsang – reflection
      Release: life
      Label: VinDig
  • Brothertiger – Tide Pool
      Release: Fundamentals Volume 1
      Label: Brothertiger
  • Seemio – Untitled ii
      Release: Untitled – Single
      Label: Seemio Music
  • Freud – Faux Pas
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • 2814 – Impact
      Release: Lost Fragments
      Label: Dream Catalogue
  • Tycho – From Home
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
      Release: Polymoon – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Teebs – Mirror Memory
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Soft Static – 05′
      Release: 05′ – Single
      Label: 3736632 Records DK
  • Nightflyer – Sanctuary
      Release: Sanctuary – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • High Tides – Zolar
      Release: Zolar – Single
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
      Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
      Label: Singles Club
  • Smika – Quartz
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records

7AM Playlist

  • Hello Meteor – Fanfare Confetti
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Yu-Utsu – Clear
      Release: Yu-Utsu
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
      Release: Spirit – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Volo – Wild Mind
      Release: Wild Mind – EP
      Label: Vibecast
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Florida Skyline – Blueberry
      Release: The Green Tapes
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
      Release: Paracosm
      Label: Pod
  • Packed Rich – Crane
      Release: Ornithology – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • London Syndrome – Roads
      Release: Obscure
      Label: London Syndrome
  • Swimming TV – Spring
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Marley Carroll – Migration
      Release: Flight Patterns
      Label: Loci Records
  • Shadley Peterson – Goodnight Seattle
      Release: Pearls
      Label: Keats Collective

8AM Playlist

  • Shlohmo – Wen Uuu (Covered by Santpoort)
      Release: FOF10: Friends of Friends at 10
      Label: Friends of Friends Music
  • lover girl – Dearly
      Release: Stay Asleep – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Arovane – Cry Osaka Cry (2023 Remaster)
      Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
      Label: City Centre Offices
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)
      Release: Sunset Lover (Remixes)
      Label: Petit Biscuit Music
  • Jinsang – night breeze
      Release: Solitude.
      Label: Vinyl Digital GmbH
  • Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout
      Release: Lanai Lookout – Single
      Label: FiXT
  • Lyli J – Agave
      Release: Micro Wanders
      Label: See Blue Audio
  • X3SR – Farewell
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
      Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
      Label: 1205714 Records DK
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
      Release: Departure – EP
      Label: Seeking Blue
  • VIQ – Illusion
      Release: Crystal Shores
      Label: VIQ
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Frameworks – The Dark
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
      Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single
      Label: Majestic Casual Records

9AM Playlist

  • Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
      Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
      Release: Kahunastyle
      Label: Kahuna Style
  • Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • Smika – Sundown
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
      Release: Pretty World
      Label: 1629096 Records DK
  • Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
      Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Letherette – Sun Up
      Release: Brown Lounge, Vol. 5
      Label: Wulf
  • Memorex Memories – It’s Very Sunny
      Release: It’s Very Sunny – Single
      Label: 1030018 Records DK
  • Sundrenched – Tomorrow
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Yppah – Shot into the Sun
      Release: Sunset in the Deep End
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Broke For Free – Summer Spliffs
      Release: Petal
      Label: Broke For Free
  • Past Palms – Solar Noon
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • TOR – Crossing
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • Olly Wall – Sunseeker (Extended Mix)
      Release: Sunseeker – Single
      Label: Spinnin’ Next
  • Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Sunbay Hotel
      Release: Mr&Rt
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
      Release: The Life of Riley
      Label: Stratford Ct.

