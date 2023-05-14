Café Chill playlist: 100 Day Delay, Petit Biscuit and more

Did you miss Cafe Cha Cha Cha Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Cha Cha Cha Chill includes tracks from 100 Day Delay, Petit Biscuit and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Marmot Baby”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 14 May 2023

6AM Playlist

Limes – Heyo

Release: Fresh Squeezed

Label: 638275 Records DK

Release: life

Label: VinDig

Release: Fundamentals Volume 1

Label: Brothertiger

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Polymoon – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: 05′ – Single

Label: 3736632 Records DK

Release: Sanctuary – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: Zolar – Single

Label: Rad Cult

Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single

Label: Singles Club

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

7AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – Fanfare Confetti

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Yu-Utsu

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Spirit – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

Release: Wild Mind – EP

Label: Vibecast

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Green Tapes

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

Release: Ornithology – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Obscure

Label: London Syndrome

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Release: Flight Patterns

Label: Loci Records

Release: Pearls

Label: Keats Collective

8AM Playlist

Shlohmo – Wen Uuu (Covered by Santpoort)

Release: FOF10: Friends of Friends at 10

Label: Friends of Friends Music

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SXN

Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)

Label: City Centre Offices

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Release: Sunset Lover (Remixes)

Label: Petit Biscuit Music

Release: Solitude.

Label: Vinyl Digital GmbH

Release: Lanai Lookout – Single

Label: FiXT

Release: Micro Wanders

Label: See Blue Audio

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

Release: Crystal Shores

Label: VIQ

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

9AM Playlist

Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo

Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Kahunastyle

Label: Kahuna Style

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Release: Brown Lounge, Vol. 5

Label: Wulf

Release: It’s Very Sunny – Single

Label: 1030018 Records DK

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Petal

Label: Broke For Free

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

Release: Sunseeker – Single

Label: Spinnin’ Next

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

