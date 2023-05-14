Café Chill playlist: 100 Day Delay, Petit Biscuit and more

Did you miss Cafe Cha Cha Cha Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Cha Cha Cha Chill includes tracks from 100 Day Delay, Petit Biscuit and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Originally aired 14 May 2023
6AM Playlist
- Limes – Heyo
Release: Fresh Squeezed
Label: 638275 Records DK
- Jinsang – reflection
Release: life
Label: VinDig
- Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Release: Fundamentals Volume 1
Label: Brothertiger
- Seemio – Untitled ii
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
- Freud – Faux Pas
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- 2814 – Impact
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
- Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
Release: Polymoon – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Soft Static – 05′
Release: 05′ – Single
Label: 3736632 Records DK
- Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Release: Sanctuary – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
- Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
Label: Singles Club
- Smika – Quartz
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
7AM Playlist
- Hello Meteor – Fanfare Confetti
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Yu-Utsu – Clear
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Release: Spirit – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Volo – Wild Mind
Release: Wild Mind – EP
Label: Vibecast
- Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Florida Skyline – Blueberry
Release: The Green Tapes
Label: Midwest Collective
- Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
- Packed Rich – Crane
Release: Ornithology – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- London Syndrome – Roads
Release: Obscure
Label: London Syndrome
- Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Marley Carroll – Migration
Release: Flight Patterns
Label: Loci Records
- Shadley Peterson – Goodnight Seattle
Release: Pearls
Label: Keats Collective
8AM Playlist
- Shlohmo – Wen Uuu (Covered by Santpoort)
Release: FOF10: Friends of Friends at 10
Label: Friends of Friends Music
- lover girl – Dearly
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
- Arovane – Cry Osaka Cry (2023 Remaster)
Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
Label: City Centre Offices
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)
Release: Sunset Lover (Remixes)
Label: Petit Biscuit Music
- Jinsang – night breeze
Release: Solitude.
Label: Vinyl Digital GmbH
- Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout
Release: Lanai Lookout – Single
Label: FiXT
- Lyli J – Agave
Release: Micro Wanders
Label: See Blue Audio
- X3SR – Farewell
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
- VIQ – Illusion
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
- Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Frameworks – The Dark
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Release: Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
9AM Playlist
- Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
- Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
Release: Kahunastyle
Label: Kahuna Style
- Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- Smika – Sundown
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
- Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Letherette – Sun Up
Release: Brown Lounge, Vol. 5
Label: Wulf
- Memorex Memories – It’s Very Sunny
Release: It’s Very Sunny – Single
Label: 1030018 Records DK
- Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Yppah – Shot into the Sun
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Broke For Free – Summer Spliffs
Release: Petal
Label: Broke For Free
- Past Palms – Solar Noon
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- TOR – Crossing
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- Olly Wall – Sunseeker (Extended Mix)
Release: Sunseeker – Single
Label: Spinnin’ Next
- Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Sunbay Hotel
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
- Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
