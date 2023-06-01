EventsPride

C895 @ Seattle Pride In The Park!

Harmony Soleil
June 1, 2023
A rainbow holographic background with the words "Pride in the Park: Galatic Love, Saturday June 3rd, 2023. Volunteer Park 12pm-7pm. Learn more: SeattlePride.org"

Join C895 at Volunteer Park this Saturday, June 3rd to kick off Pride month!

We will be broadcasting live from our bright pink tent from 12-7pm, with your chance to meet your favorite C895 hosts, enter into the C895 Official Pride Playlist Request Contest and more.

This annual free and all ages LGBTQIA+ celebration, with the theme Galactic Love, will feature a can’t-miss lineup of LGBTQIA+ performances, a dance-focused stage curated by Supernova with an adjacent alcohol garden (for those 21 years of age and older), food trucks, local nonprofit booths, queer vendors, and more.

Learn more here and we can’t wait to see you at Pride in the Park!

