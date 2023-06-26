InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 06.25.23

DJ Zuul
June 26, 2023
Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Psy’Aviah –  Healing
  2. Fractal Drowning – Promises
  3. Darkness on Demand – Female Grace (Single Version)
  4. Arise-X – Gedankenlabyrinth
  5. Girls Under Glass, Mortiis – Tainted
  6. Templer – Galaxy Of Nowhere
  7. Rayne Reznor – Blowback
  8. Restive Plaggona – Desire For Revenge
  9. Das Fortleben – Zeitlos (All The Ashes Mix)
  10. Banshee  – POSSESS ME
  11. Aiboforcen – Tears (Psy’Aviah Remix)
  12. Nasdrowie – Hard Boiled (Termination_800 Remix)
  13. Confrontational – Possession
  14. Smouldering Embers of Aggression – Run (safe and clean remix by nolongerhuman)
  15. Stahlnebel & Black Selket – Leblos 2022

Hour TWO: DJ Drew

  1. 00:00 Rotersand – Welcome To Goodbye – Dare To Live
  2. 06:30 Depeche Mode – Wrong
  3. 09:39 Recoil – Want
  4. 14:47 OhGr – Comedown
  5. 19:28 Hanzel Und Gretel – Pleiadian Agenda
  6. 23:00 Juno Reactor – God Is God
  7. 29:43 Aesthetic Perfection f Sebastian Svalland – Gravity
  8. 33:40 DEAD LIGHTS – Doom Doom Trash
  9. 37:43 ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – I Detach [Mr Kitty Mix]
  10. 40:48 De/Vision – Drifting Sideways
  11. 45:09 Beborn Beton – Another World [CombieCookie Mix]
  12. 49:35 Tones On Tail – Go! [Club]
  13. 53:57 Rammstein – Mein Herz brennt [Boyz Noize Mix]

Hour THREE: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Glass Apple Bonsai – Suicide, You, and I
  2. Interface – Neer Say Farewell (Assemblage 23 Remix)
  3. Sandy – Just Human
  4. Gasoline Invertabrate – Boston
  5. Vigilante – The Other Side (Funker Vogt Remix)
  6. Dread Risks – Obliteration Complex (Ritual Remix)
  7. Llumen – Death Walks on Hgh Heals (Benjamin’s Plague Remix)
  8. Tragic Impulse – Hindsight
  9. Red Lokust – Madmen (tragic Impulse Remix)
  10. Clockwork Echo – Embrace the Silence So Cold
  11. Black Agent – ACAB
  12. Finite Automata – Second Circle

Gustave Dore, Virtuous Pagans in Limbo, 1890

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

