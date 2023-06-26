On the Edge Playlist: 06.25.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto.
Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Psy’Aviah – Healing
- Fractal Drowning – Promises
- Darkness on Demand – Female Grace (Single Version)
- Arise-X – Gedankenlabyrinth
- Girls Under Glass, Mortiis – Tainted
- Templer – Galaxy Of Nowhere
- Rayne Reznor – Blowback
- Restive Plaggona – Desire For Revenge
- Das Fortleben – Zeitlos (All The Ashes Mix)
- Banshee – POSSESS ME
- Aiboforcen – Tears (Psy’Aviah Remix)
- Nasdrowie – Hard Boiled (Termination_800 Remix)
- Confrontational – Possession
- Smouldering Embers of Aggression – Run (safe and clean remix by nolongerhuman)
- Stahlnebel & Black Selket – Leblos 2022
Hour TWO: DJ Drew
- 00:00 Rotersand – Welcome To Goodbye – Dare To Live
- 06:30 Depeche Mode – Wrong
- 09:39 Recoil – Want
- 14:47 OhGr – Comedown
- 19:28 Hanzel Und Gretel – Pleiadian Agenda
- 23:00 Juno Reactor – God Is God
- 29:43 Aesthetic Perfection f Sebastian Svalland – Gravity
- 33:40 DEAD LIGHTS – Doom Doom Trash
- 37:43 ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – I Detach [Mr Kitty Mix]
- 40:48 De/Vision – Drifting Sideways
- 45:09 Beborn Beton – Another World [CombieCookie Mix]
- 49:35 Tones On Tail – Go! [Club]
- 53:57 Rammstein – Mein Herz brennt [Boyz Noize Mix]
Hour THREE: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Glass Apple Bonsai – Suicide, You, and I
- Interface – Neer Say Farewell (Assemblage 23 Remix)
- Sandy – Just Human
- Gasoline Invertabrate – Boston
- Vigilante – The Other Side (Funker Vogt Remix)
- Dread Risks – Obliteration Complex (Ritual Remix)
- Llumen – Death Walks on Hgh Heals (Benjamin’s Plague Remix)
- Tragic Impulse – Hindsight
- Red Lokust – Madmen (tragic Impulse Remix)
- Clockwork Echo – Embrace the Silence So Cold
- Black Agent – ACAB
- Finite Automata – Second Circle
