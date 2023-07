Another Capitol Hill Block Party is in the books!

This year, C895 set up for two days in our HQ at Q Nightclub to broadcast live both Friday and Saturday! During that time we Harmony Soleil and Ron Chatman had a chance to catch up with headliners Sofi Tukker and Madeon before they took the CHBP stage on Friday and Saturday.

You can listen to both interviews below and make sure to catch behind the scenes photos on our social media pages!