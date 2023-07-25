Guest Mix Seattle with Lucy le Freak

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Catch Lucy LeFreak in the mix this Sunday, July 30th at 8pm!

Follow the podcast so you are prepped and ready for each new mix and remember to catch Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm! You can hear our past episodes with ASW, Seattle House Mafia, ZOF and Madlon! Listen to our most recent set from A Single Wave (ASW) here!