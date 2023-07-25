FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Lucy le Freak

Harmony Soleil
July 25, 2023
An image of Lucy LeFreak wearing the transflag with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Lucy LeFreak" with an image of the Space Needle

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Catch Lucy LeFreak in the mix this Sunday, July 30th at 8pm!

Follow the podcast so you are prepped and ready for each new mix and remember to catch Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm! You can hear our past episodes with ASW, Seattle House MafiaZOF and Madlon! Listen to our most recent set from A Single Wave (ASW) here!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

