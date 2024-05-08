Learn better Coping this Mental Health Awareness Month

Burnout is something that can happen to anyone, of any age from any background. To help us understand this recently-acknowledged and increasingly widespread issue, our student host explored Burnout with international bestselling author, workplace consultant, and speaker Jennifer Moss.

2. STAND up w/ Aidah Hawkins

College student and seasoned community advocate Aidah Hawkins discusses her experience with Center for

MultiCultural Health’s STAND youth program, how substance use can impact youth mental health and communities of color, and how to be the positive change you want to see in your community.

3. The Journey of Grief w/ Charlene Ray

While it looks different for every one of us, the journey of grief is all of ours to eventually navigate. Grief Guide, Clinical Social Worker, Writer and Therapist Charlene Ray shares insights from a three-decade career in Grief Counseling, including ways to prepare for the difficult traversal, tools that can help us have a healthy relationship with those we’ve lost and with grief itself, and how the natural world can be a healing companion.

4. *coming soon: Uplift Teens Today: a Peer-to-Peer conversation with Taanvi Arekapudi, a 15-year old international speaker, bestselling author and Mental Health Advocate.*coming soon: Image Issues w/ Brittany Davis – a conversation about identity, self-love, isolation and empowerment with the Seattle-based, Blind, BIPOC, Non-binary Musician extraordinaire.

