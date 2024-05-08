Coping 101Featured

Learn better Coping this Mental Health Awareness Month

Harmony Soleil
May 8, 2024
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and c89.5’s Coping 101 podcast is serving up a concentrated dose of student-led conversations that cover a range of relevant topics to help us better deal, feel, and heal. If you’re not familiar with the awesome work our students are doing with Coping 101, check out the Spring issue of Seattle Pride Magazine for a quick overview: https://www.mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?m=63619&i=816408&p=8&ver=html5

Listen to the latest episodes below, follow Coping 101 wherever you get your podcasts, and stay tuned for more podcasts coming soon with some very cool guests! No matter our age or background, we all face challenges – and there are healthy ways to cope with more episodes and education to get you started at c895.org/coping101
1. Avoiding Burnout w/ Jennifer Moss

Burnout is something that can happen to anyone, of any age from any background. To help us understand this recently-acknowledged and increasingly widespread issue, our student host explored Burnout with international bestselling author, workplace consultant, and speaker Jennifer Moss.

 

2. STAND up w/ Aidah Hawkins

College student and seasoned community advocate Aidah Hawkins discusses her experience with Center for
MultiCultural Health’s STAND youth program, how substance use can impact youth mental health and communities of color, and how to be the positive change you want to see in your community.

 

3. The Journey of Grief w/ Charlene Ray

While it looks different for every one of us, the journey of grief is all of ours to eventually navigate. Grief Guide, Clinical Social Worker, Writer and Therapist Charlene Ray shares insights from a three-decade career in Grief Counseling, including ways to prepare for the difficult traversal, tools that can help us have a healthy relationship with those we’ve lost and with grief itself, and how the natural world can be a healing companion.

 

4. *coming soon: Uplift Teens Today: a Peer-to-Peer conversation with Taanvi Arekapudi, a 15-year old international speaker, bestselling author and Mental Health Advocate.*coming soon: Image Issues w/ Brittany Davis – a conversation about identity, self-love, isolation and empowerment with the Seattle-based, Blind, BIPOC, Non-binary Musician extraordinaire.

5. c89.5’s student-led Coping 101 podcast is made possible with support from community collaborators like Seattle Children’s, 4culture, The Washington State Department of Health, Compass Health, Hansmire Builders and more.

If you or someone you know is in emotional crisis and needs immediate help, call the Crisis Connections 24-hour hotline at 866-4Crisis (866-427-4747) Quick Reference Crisis Guide from Seattle Times Mental Health Project – Who to call and when, how to navigate a mental health crisis situation and more.
