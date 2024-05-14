The Zeroes Show Episode #03 (2002)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #3 which will highlight songs from the year 2002. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Let us know your favorite tracks from 2002! Thank you for tuning in, we really appreciate your support! Come back next week to hear episode #4 with hits from 2003!
Get Busy – Sean Paul
What’s Your Flava – Craig David
Hot N Cold – Katy Perry (DECADE FAVORITE)
Like I Love You – Justin Timberlake
Hot In Herre – Nelly
Foolish – Ashanti
I Need A Girl – P. Diddy featuring Usher & Loon
Shut Up And Drive – Rihanna (DECADE FAVORITE)
‘03 Bonnie & Clyde – Jay-Z featuring Beyonce
Don’t Mess With My Man – Nivea
Kiss Kiss – Chris Brown featuring T-Pain (DECADE FAVORITE)
Addictive – Truth Hurts featuring Rakim
Say I Yi Yi – Ying Yang Twins
I Know You Want Me – Pitbull (DECADE FAVORITE)
Work It – Missy Elliot
