The Zeroes Show Episode #03 (2002)!

Harmony Soleil
May 14, 2024
1 min read
A CD case with an image of a wet street and neon reflecting in pink and blue on the pavement. With the words "The Zeroes Show, 2002, Episode 3"

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #3 which will highlight songs from the year 2002. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Let us know your favorite tracks from 2002! Thank you for tuning in, we really appreciate your support! Come back next week to hear episode #4 with hits from 2003!

Make sure to follow The Zeroes Show on Instagram to keep up with hosts Lucy and Vida as they produce the show and go through the decades!

Get Busy – Sean Paul

What’s Your Flava – Craig David

Hot N Cold – Katy Perry (DECADE FAVORITE)

Like I Love You – Justin Timberlake

Hot In Herre – Nelly

Foolish – Ashanti

I Need A Girl – P. Diddy featuring Usher & Loon

Shut Up And Drive – Rihanna (DECADE FAVORITE)

‘03 Bonnie & Clyde – Jay-Z featuring Beyonce

Don’t Mess With My Man – Nivea

Kiss Kiss – Chris Brown featuring T-Pain (DECADE FAVORITE)

Addictive – Truth Hurts featuring Rakim

Say I Yi Yi – Ying Yang Twins

I Know You Want Me – Pitbull (DECADE FAVORITE)

Work It – Missy Elliot

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

