The Zeroes Show Episode #04 (2003)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #4 which features songs from the year 2003. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Let us know your favorite tracks from 2003! Thank you so much to everyone listening and come back next week at 9pm Sunday to hear episode #5 with hits from 2004!

Crazy In Love – Beyonce

Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake

All The Things She Said – t.A.T.u.

Miss Independent – Ne-Yo

The Way You Move – OutKast

Right Thurr – Chingy

Milkshake – Kelis

Pass That Dutch – Missy Elliot

Hey Ya! – OutKast

Me Against The Music – Britney Spears

Stacy’s Mom – Fountains of Wayne

Pon De Replay – Rihanna (DECADE FAVORITE)

Where Is The Love – Black Eyed Peas

Baby Boy – Beyonce

I Know What You Want – Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey