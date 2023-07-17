Guest Mix Seattle with ASW

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

For our next episode, C895 Program Director Ron Chatman, sits down with Alex Wagner aka A SINGLE WAVE or ASW, a Seattle-based artist, known for his moody soundscapes, combining alternative rock, psychedelia, progressive house, and more. ASW combines multiple genres, all under one hood to tell stories he’s wanted to tell his whole life. In this episode of Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast, ASW discusses how the urge to tell stories through music combined with a love for “Zelda” has shaped his path into composing music, his boundry pushing DJ sets, his creation of Grooving For Good and more!

Catch ASW in the mix this Sunday, July 23rd at 8pm!

Follow the podcast so you are prepped and ready for each new mix and remember to catch Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm! You can hear our past episodes with Seattle House Mafia, ZOF and Madlon! Listen to our most recent set from ZOF here!