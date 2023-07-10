Guest Mix Seattle with ZOF

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

For our third episode, C895 Music Director Harmony Soleil and recent grad Ovni, sit down with ZOF, a Seattle-based a DJ, producer and…classical pianist turned professional beatmaker. ZOF is one of the premiere emerging talents in dance music with skill sets spanning DJing, producing, singing, and songwriting. Her extensive background in music shines through in her productions and eclectic DJ sets that often seamlessly traverse through genres. In this episode of Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast, ZOF discusses her upcoming album, her EDC experience (and transformation into DJ Paper Towels!), how the music she grew up with is still impacting her music today and way more.

Catch ZOF in the mix this Sunday, July 16th at 8pm!

You can hear our past episodes with Madlon and Seattle House Mafia, and listen to our most recent set from the guys of Seattle House Mafia here!