Guest Mix SeattleUncategorized

Guest Mix Seattle with Seattle House Mafia

Harmony Soleil
July 6, 2023
2 min read
An image of three men sitting on stairs, smiling at the camera with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast - featuring Seattle House Mafia"

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more. Make sure to follow the podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on C895.

For our second episode, C895 Music Director Harmony Soleil and Program Director, Ron Chatman, sit down with Seattle House Mafia, a Seattle-based DJ Trio Playing Deep House, Tech House and Progressive House Music. Harmony and Ron talk to DJ Sang-Do, Phil Anthony and Paul Velocity about their own (legendary) solo careers, how they came together as a trio, the past, present and future of electronic music in Seattle and more.

Follow the podcast so you are prepped and ready for each new mix and remember to catch Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm! You can hear our past episode with Madlon HERE! And listen to our most recent mix here!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A yellow background with pink images of a bag of groceries, a disco ball and the words "Dance Against Hunger, August 19th, 2023" with the logos for c895, Foodlife Line and Dicks Drive In
Uncategorized

Help c89.5 Dance Against Hunger

Help us (c89.5!) support our community members in need. Join us while we aid Food Lifeline** by packing/sorting food. DJ’s will be spinning live, lunch included, and we are helping our bigger community with food insecurity. It’s a win...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu