Guest Mix Seattle with Seattle House Mafia

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more. Make sure to follow the podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on C895.

For our second episode, C895 Music Director Harmony Soleil and Program Director, Ron Chatman, sit down with Seattle House Mafia, a Seattle-based DJ Trio Playing Deep House, Tech House and Progressive House Music. Harmony and Ron talk to DJ Sang-Do, Phil Anthony and Paul Velocity about their own (legendary) solo careers, how they came together as a trio, the past, present and future of electronic music in Seattle and more.

