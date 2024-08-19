FestivalGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions – 8/24

Harmony Soleil
August 19, 2024
1 min read
Promotional image featuring three members of the music group Swedish House Mafia on the left and one member on the right, with text overlays about an event in Seattle titled 'Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions' on August 24th, with additional event details.

This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk!

This Saturday, August 24th, we have a stacked lineup featuring Seattle House Mafia and EMUH! Dance your way into your weekend with the best tunes and the most talent DJs and producers in the city!
 
We are so excited to dance with you and celebrate the best electronic talent in Seattle in person for the entire summer, concluding August 31st!
 
Tickets are only $5 and at c895.org/SummerSessions!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu