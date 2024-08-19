Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions – 8/24

This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk!
This Saturday, August 24th, we have a stacked lineup featuring Seattle House Mafia and EMUH! Dance your way into your weekend with the best tunes and the most talent DJs and producers in the city!
We are so excited to dance with you and celebrate the best electronic talent in Seattle in person for the entire summer, concluding August 31st!
Tickets are only $5 and at c895.org/SummerSessions!
