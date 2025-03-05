FeaturedFestival

Win Your Way Into Foundation Open.Radius!

Harmony Soleil
March 5, 2025
Promotional banner for FOUNDATION: Open Radius event in Vancouver on May 17 and 18, featuring artists like John Summit, Sara Landry, and more. Visit foundations series.house for details.
GIVEAWAY ALERT
 
This spring c895 is partnering with Foundation Series to send you and a friend north of the boarder to Vancouver BC for a weekend of big house vibes on the PNE Grounds for Foundation v.13.0 Open.Radius on May 17th and 18th! The weekend will feature sets from John Summit, Gorgon City, Azzecca, Sara Landry, LF System and more!⚡
 
Your first chance to qualify to win a pair of GA tickets (19+) is happening THIS FRIDAY on c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey! Listen starting at 7am for details on how to win!

