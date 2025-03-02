See Her Be Her – LINE UP ANNOUNCED!

On March 8th, c89.5 and MMBASSY Presents are celebrating International Women’s Day with ‘See Her, Be Her‘ – an all-day event at W Seattle and The Crocodile Complex featuring panels, workshops, and a night filled with music!

Dance with us as we have an evening of performances from fourteen incredible female DJs including:

Mia Maya

Sloane Motion

Harmony Soleil

Snapdragon

Shades of Day

Thalestriss

Taylor Hadden

Lola K

Leah York

Jacki Why

FARIN

Canche Cachetes

Bex from Chicago

And MORE to be announced…!

You can also learn with during the day at W Seattle as we have panels from industry leaders, and grow with us from one of our workshops, led by Jimni Cricket, Madelon, and more!