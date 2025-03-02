EventsFeaturedSee Her Be Her

See Her Be Her – LINE UP ANNOUNCED!

Harmony Soleil
March 2, 2025
Promotional banner featuring five musicians performing, named Snapdragon, Mia Maya, Sloane Motion, Harmony Soleil, and Leah York, set against a visually dynamic background with their names highlighted.

On March 8th, c89.5 and MMBASSY Presents are celebrating International Women’s Day with ‘See Her, Be Her‘ – an all-day event at W Seattle and The Crocodile Complex featuring panels, workshops, and a night filled with music!

Dance with us as we have an evening of performances from fourteen incredible female DJs including:

  • Mia Maya
  • Sloane Motion
  • Harmony Soleil
  • Snapdragon
  • Shades of Day
  • Thalestriss
  • Taylor Hadden
  • Lola K
  • Leah York
  • Jacki Why
  • FARIN
  • Canche Cachetes
  • Bex from Chicago
  • And MORE to be announced…!

You can also learn with during the day at W Seattle as we have panels from industry leaders, and grow with us from one of our workshops, led by Jimni Cricket, Madelon, and more!

Get tickets HERE!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

You may also like

DJ PIBA smiles while standing in front of a banner featuring various music genre names, dressed in a black jacket with white detailing.
FeaturedThe Vortex

The Vortex – March 1st, 2025

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with DJ PIBA & Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!   This week will explore the sounds of progressive house and breakbeats for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can...

Two individuals posing for a photo in a room, one wearing a Disney-themed sweater and the other sporting a shirt with "895" printed on it.
FeaturedInterviews

Interview: Elephante @ Neumos!

On Saturday February 15th, Elephante brought his “COPE” tour to Neumos! The show, in support of his newest album of the same name features over fifteen dates and included a mix of DJ sets and a live show. c895’s Program director...

Promotional banner for 'Color Theory with Madion' featuring 'Color Theory' at C895, Seattle's Home for Dance. Event time listed as 8-10PM Pacific, every other Sunday. The graphic includes a vibrant, colorful background with a stylized number M at the center.
Color TheoryFeatured

Color Theory Episode 4: February 23rd, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its...

