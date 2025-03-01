FeaturedThe Vortex

The Vortex – March 1st, 2025

Harmony Soleil
March 1, 2025
DJ PIBA smiles while standing in front of a banner featuring various music genre names, dressed in a black jacket with white detailing.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with DJ PIBA & Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of progressive house and breakbeats for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Saturday March 1st, 2025
Hour 1 – Progressive House (DJ PIBA)
Hour 2 – Breakbeats (Derrick Deep)
Hour 3 – Breakbeats (Derrick Deep)
Promotional flyer for 'The Vortex,' an underground dance music event on Saturday, March 1st, 2025, from 9 PM to 12 AM, featuring artists Piba from Elevated Frequencies, Argentina, and Derrick. Broadcast on C89.5 FM. Visuals include a cosmic space theme with vinyl records, headphones, and sound waves symbols. Main genres listed are deep house, organic house, melodic, progressive, techno, electro, drum & bass, and minimal techno.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

