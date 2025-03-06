EventsFeaturedSee Her Be Her

Celebrate International Women’s Day with c895!

Harmony Soleil
March 6, 2025
Close-up of an eye with a rainbow reflection across it, promoting the 'See Her Be Her' event on March 8, 2025, sponsored by Femme House and MMBASSY, with a C895 logo.
‘See Her Be Her’ is THIS SATURDAY and we want to shine a spotlight on all the incredible incredible people who will be joining us this Saturday afternoon for an entire day of panels and workshops at W Seattle! The daytime workshops and panels are all ages and everyone is welcome! Tickets for the all ages daytime event and 21+ evening show are both HERE!
 
Across the noon-5pm event, we’ll have amazing representation from across the industry chatting about “Women in Dance & Electronic Industry”, “Events In Unconventional Places”, “Social Media Marketing” and more! Plus a shuffling class with Lucky Light from Mainstage Shufflers networking opportunities and so much more! We will have representatives from Monstercat and Armada Records, Support Women DJs, KEXP, Care Collective Techno Without Boarders and more!
 
c895 will be repped by ‘Color Theory’s’ own Madlon who will be doing a rad “DJing 101 Workshop”, on air host Mia Maya and our Music Director, APD, on air host (and more…!) Harmony Soleil will be leading the discussions and featured on panels throughout the day.
 

Tickets are HERE!

You can join us for a day of empowering panels and workshops AND a night of music…or choose your own adventure!
We can’t wait to celebrate International Women’s Day with YOU!
Harmony Soleil

Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM.

