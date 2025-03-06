Celebrate International Women’s Day with c895!

Across the noon-5pm event, we’ll have amazing representation from across the industry chatting about “Women in Dance & Electronic Industry”, “Events In Unconventional Places”, “Social Media Marketing” and more! Plus a shuffling class with Lucky Light from Mainstage Shufflers networking opportunities and so much more! We will have representatives from Monstercat and Armada Records, Support Women DJs, KEXP, Care Collective Techno Without Boarders and more!

Across the noon-5pm event, we’ll have amazing representation from across the industry chatting about “Women in Dance & Electronic Industry”, “Events In Unconventional Places”, “Social Media Marketing” and more! Plus a shuffling class with Lucky Light from Mainstage Shufflers networking opportunities and so much more! We will have representatives from Monstercat and Armada Records, Support Women DJs, KEXP, Care Collective Techno Without Boarders and more!

c895 will be repped by ‘Color Theory’s’ own Madlon who will be doing a rad “DJing 101 Workshop”, on air host Mia Maya and our Music Director, APD, on air host (and more…!) Harmony Soleil will be leading the discussions and featured on panels throughout the day.

c895 will be repped by ‘Color Theory’s’ own Madlon who will be doing a rad “DJing 101 Workshop”, on air host Mia Maya and our Music Director, APD, on air host (and more…!) Harmony Soleil will be leading the discussions and featured on panels throughout the day.

You can join us for a day of empowering panels and workshops AND a night of music…or choose your own adventure!