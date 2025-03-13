EventsSee Her Be Her

‘See Her Be Her’ 2025 Recap!

Harmony Soleil
March 13, 2025
2 min read
Silhouettes of two DJs performing at a music event with colorful stage lighting.

‘See Her Be Her’ 2025 is in the books and we still cannot get over the incredible day of empowerment, education and community that happened over the entire day, from W Seattle to Madame Lou’s!

A huge thank you to everyone who came out to support the incredible womxn in our community as we celebrated International Women’s Day and a special thanks to our amazing panelists, moderators and workshop hosts for taking time out of their busy schedules to help inform and empower our community!

We also had so much fun dancing with you all late into the night at Madame Lou’s! We had fourteen femme DJs who played for over seven hours!

We also wanted to highlight MMBASSY for being an incredible partner and the cataylst for this incredible event.

Stay tuned for more awesome pictures and we already can’t wait until next year!

S.Barkalakis
S.Barkalakis
S.Barkalakis
S.Barkalakis
S.Barkalakis
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Palusvisuals
Tiffany Rollins
Tiffany Rollins
Tiffany Rollins
Tiffany Rollins

 

Tiffany Rollins
Tiffany Rollins
Tiffany Rollins
Tiffany Rollins

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner featuring the artist HAYLA, announced to perform live at The Sound Suite, W Seattle, on February 22 at Neumos. The image shows HAYLA wearing a large black outfit and sunglasses, set against a dark background.
ContestEventsFeatured

c895 Exclusive – WIN YOUR WAY IN!

On Sunday February 23rd, join c895, W Seattle and HAYLA for an exclusive acoustic performance in celebration of HAYLA’s album DUSK and her first Seattle headline show at Neumos, the night before on February 22nd! She’ll be performing 6...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
mug with many different logos from 54 years of c89.5's history.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu