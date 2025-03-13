‘See Her Be Her’ 2025 Recap!

‘See Her Be Her’ 2025 is in the books and we still cannot get over the incredible day of empowerment, education and community that happened over the entire day, from W Seattle to Madame Lou’s!

A huge thank you to everyone who came out to support the incredible womxn in our community as we celebrated International Women’s Day and a special thanks to our amazing panelists, moderators and workshop hosts for taking time out of their busy schedules to help inform and empower our community!

We also had so much fun dancing with you all late into the night at Madame Lou’s! We had fourteen femme DJs who played for over seven hours!

We also wanted to highlight MMBASSY for being an incredible partner and the cataylst for this incredible event.

Stay tuned for more awesome pictures and we already can’t wait until next year!