On the Edge Playlist: 07.09.23

DJ Zuul
July 9, 2023
Sun July 9 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Severed Sound System – Hanging Around
  2. Ministry – Dream Song
  3. Twin Rattler – Sharpened
  4. Eisfabrik – Wages Of Sin
  5. Sinewave440hz – On High
  6. Shrouds – Listen To Me
  7. Sightless Pit f Midwife – Resin on a Knife
  8. Human Vault – What Dissolves The One
  9. Black Asteroid – Transistor (Original)
  10. HEALTH – BODY/PRISON
  11. Carbon Based Lifeforms – M
  12. Kliment – Forest of Wishes 99
  13. Banco de Gaia – Wimble Toot (Eat Static Remix)

Mon July 10 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. 00:00 VNV Nation – Testament
  2. 06:16 God Module – The Source [IR Mix]
  3. 10:44 Imperative Reaction – Intertwined
  4. 14:47 Ludovico Technique – Dead Inside [AP Mix]
  5. 19:32 Necessary Response – Forever [Solitary Experiments Mix]
  6. 24:23 Das Ich – Destillat [VNV Mix]
  7. 28:16 And One – Deutschmaschine
  8. 32:39 Project Pitchfork – Timekiller [And One Mix]
  9. 37:33 Hate Dept – Release It
  10. 41:01 Die Krupps – Scent [Pheromone Mix]
  11. 45:20 Rotersand – Don’t Know
  12. 49:30 Assemblage 23 – Drive
  13. 54:33 Conjure One – Sleep

Mon July 10 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween ‘Defiant Swirl’

  1. Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
  2. The Dresden Dolls – Coin-Operated Boy
  3. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Dear Prudence
  4. The Stone Roses – I Wanna Be Adored
  5. Sisters Of Mercy – Alice
  6. Iggy Pop – Candy
  7. Bauhaus – She’s In Parties
  8. The Cramps – Goo Goo Muck
  9. The Tear Garden – In Search Of My Rose
  10. New Order – Dreams Never End
  11. Cannons – Fire For You
  12. Chromatics – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
  13. Gary Numan & Tubeway Army – Down In The Park
  14. Anya Taylor-Joy – Downtown [Downtempo]

 

Gustave Dore, “The Death of Eleazar” 1872

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

