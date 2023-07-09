On the Edge Playlist: 07.09.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com
Sun July 9 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Severed Sound System – Hanging Around
- Ministry – Dream Song
- Twin Rattler – Sharpened
- Eisfabrik – Wages Of Sin
- Sinewave440hz – On High
- Shrouds – Listen To Me
- Sightless Pit f Midwife – Resin on a Knife
- Human Vault – What Dissolves The One
- Black Asteroid – Transistor (Original)
- HEALTH – BODY/PRISON
- Carbon Based Lifeforms – M
- Kliment – Forest of Wishes 99
- Banco de Gaia – Wimble Toot (Eat Static Remix)
Mon July 10 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- 00:00 VNV Nation – Testament
- 06:16 God Module – The Source [IR Mix]
- 10:44 Imperative Reaction – Intertwined
- 14:47 Ludovico Technique – Dead Inside [AP Mix]
- 19:32 Necessary Response – Forever [Solitary Experiments Mix]
- 24:23 Das Ich – Destillat [VNV Mix]
- 28:16 And One – Deutschmaschine
- 32:39 Project Pitchfork – Timekiller [And One Mix]
- 37:33 Hate Dept – Release It
- 41:01 Die Krupps – Scent [Pheromone Mix]
- 45:20 Rotersand – Don’t Know
- 49:30 Assemblage 23 – Drive
- 54:33 Conjure One – Sleep
Mon July 10 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween ‘Defiant Swirl’
- Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
- The Dresden Dolls – Coin-Operated Boy
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Dear Prudence
- The Stone Roses – I Wanna Be Adored
- Sisters Of Mercy – Alice
- Iggy Pop – Candy
- Bauhaus – She’s In Parties
- The Cramps – Goo Goo Muck
- The Tear Garden – In Search Of My Rose
- New Order – Dreams Never End
- Cannons – Fire For You
- Chromatics – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
- Gary Numan & Tubeway Army – Down In The Park
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Downtown [Downtempo]
