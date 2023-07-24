InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 07.23.23

DJ Zuul
July 24, 2023
Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com

We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto.

Zuul’s Normie Numbers include Brutalist Architecture In The Sun’s “The Girl on the Bridge.”

 

Sun July 23 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Brutalist Architecture In The Sun – The Girl On The Bridge
  2. The KVB – On My Skin
  3. Djedjotronic – Are Friends Electric
  4. MOVA – Ants (Downwell Remix)
  5. Soman – 45 (Industrialized)
  6. Zanias – Simulation
  7. ES23 – Dancing With Clouds
  8. Front 242 – Hymn
  9. Tento 11 – Deep Inside The Hate Factory
  10. nos – Cold Pipes
  11. Mick Harris – Closed Aproach
  12. Ulrich Schnauss – Sirocco
  13. The Birthday Massacre – Cold Lights

Mon July 24 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. Visage – Fade To Grey
  2. Night Club – Miss Negativity
  3. Aesthetic Perfection – LAX
  4. Hate Dept – Release It
  5. Wolfsheim – The Sparrows & The Nightingales
  6. KMFDM – Inane
  7. Depeche Mode – It’s No Good
  8. VNV Nation – Nova [DJD Edit]
  9. Assemblage 23 – The Noise Inside My Head
  10. Rotersand – Not About You
  11. Solar Fake – This Pretty Life [Iris Mix]
  12. Front 242 – Welcome To Paradise
  13. Rob Zombie – Living Dead Girl
  14. Nine Inch Nails – Dead Souls

Mon July 24 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Tassle – Woven Barbed Wire
  2. Technovore – Morbus Gravis
  3. Dead Lights – I am Electric
  4. Circuit Preacher – Take Control
  5. Menchdefect – Break Free
  6. Missing Witness – Night
  7. GG Magree – King
  8. L – Lonestar
  9. DSTR – Disappear
  10. SDH – Denial
  11. Mari Katman – Swallow
  12. Slighter – Haver No fear
  13. Tension Control – Rusted Machines
  14. Toronto is Broken and Natty Lou – Altered States
  15. Sidewalks and Skeletons – Voices

 

Gustave Dore, “The Vale of Tears” 1883

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

