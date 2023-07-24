On the Edge Playlist: 07.23.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto.
Zuul’s Normie Numbers include Brutalist Architecture In The Sun’s “The Girl on the Bridge.”
Sun July 23 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Brutalist Architecture In The Sun – The Girl On The Bridge
- The KVB – On My Skin
- Djedjotronic – Are Friends Electric
- MOVA – Ants (Downwell Remix)
- Soman – 45 (Industrialized)
- Zanias – Simulation
- ES23 – Dancing With Clouds
- Front 242 – Hymn
- Tento 11 – Deep Inside The Hate Factory
- nos – Cold Pipes
- Mick Harris – Closed Aproach
- Ulrich Schnauss – Sirocco
- The Birthday Massacre – Cold Lights
Mon July 24 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- Visage – Fade To Grey
- Night Club – Miss Negativity
- Aesthetic Perfection – LAX
- Hate Dept – Release It
- Wolfsheim – The Sparrows & The Nightingales
- KMFDM – Inane
- Depeche Mode – It’s No Good
- VNV Nation – Nova [DJD Edit]
- Assemblage 23 – The Noise Inside My Head
- Rotersand – Not About You
- Solar Fake – This Pretty Life [Iris Mix]
- Front 242 – Welcome To Paradise
- Rob Zombie – Living Dead Girl
- Nine Inch Nails – Dead Souls
Mon July 24 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Tassle – Woven Barbed Wire
- Technovore – Morbus Gravis
- Dead Lights – I am Electric
- Circuit Preacher – Take Control
- Menchdefect – Break Free
- Missing Witness – Night
- GG Magree – King
- L – Lonestar
- DSTR – Disappear
- SDH – Denial
- Mari Katman – Swallow
- Slighter – Haver No fear
- Tension Control – Rusted Machines
- Toronto is Broken and Natty Lou – Altered States
- Sidewalks and Skeletons – Voices
Gustave Dore, “The Vale of Tears” 1883
Add comment