On the Edge Playlist: 07.30.23

Sun July 30 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (Push out the Jive, breathe in the Love)
- Ministry – Thieves
- Clock DVA – The Hacker
- Controlled Bleeding – Words (Of The Dying) (LP Version)
- The Young Gods – Skinflowers [Courtney Speed Love Mix]
- Android Lust – Follow
- Gary Numan – Dominion Day
- Stoneburner – One By One We Glitter And Disappear (Fires Remix)
- Pop Will Eat Itself – Harry Dean Stanton
- Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen
- Nine Inch Nails – The Hand That Feeds (Straight)
- Cubanate – Body Burn
- Collide – Violet’s Dance
Mon July 31 Hour ONE: DJ Drew (Originalz N Coverz)
- Plastic Noise Experience – New Life
- Depeche Mode – New Life
- Gary Numan – Down In The Park
- Marilyn Manson – Down In The Park
- Nine Inch Nails – Dead Souls
- Joy Division – Dead Souls
- Ministry – (I’m Not An) Effigy
- Hate Dept – Effigy
- Mark E Moon – Go!
- Tones On Tail – Go! [Club]
- The Normal – Warm Leatherette
- Peter Murphy f NIN – Warm Leatherette
- Clan Of Xymox – Blue Monday
- New Order – Blue Monday
Mon July 31 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Foie Gras – Psychic Sobriety
- Grimes f i_o – Violence
- Ayria – Hunger
- Night Club – Bad Girl
- Conquer DIvide – Bad Guy
- Coatie Pop – I Should Keep Some Things To Myself
- Chromatics – Shadow
- Warpaint – The Chauffeur
- More Aurora – In Out & Thru
- Lebanon Hanover – Babes Of The 80s
- Gioli & Assia – Playing Chess
- Boy Harsher – Fate
- Pour Vous – Scorpio
- Eivor – I Tokuni
