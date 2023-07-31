On the Edge Playlist: 07.30.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com

Sun July 30 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (Push out the Jive, breathe in the Love)



Ministry – Thieves Clock DVA – The Hacker Controlled Bleeding – Words (Of The Dying) (LP Version) The Young Gods – Skinflowers [Courtney Speed Love Mix] Android Lust – Follow Gary Numan – Dominion Day Stoneburner – One By One We Glitter And Disappear (Fires Remix) Pop Will Eat Itself – Harry Dean Stanton Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen Nine Inch Nails – The Hand That Feeds (Straight) Cubanate – Body Burn Collide – Violet’s Dance

Mon July 31 Hour ONE: DJ Drew (Originalz N Coverz)



Plastic Noise Experience – New Life Depeche Mode – New Life Gary Numan – Down In The Park Marilyn Manson – Down In The Park Nine Inch Nails – Dead Souls Joy Division – Dead Souls Ministry – (I’m Not An) Effigy Hate Dept – Effigy Mark E Moon – Go! Tones On Tail – Go! [Club] The Normal – Warm Leatherette Peter Murphy f NIN – Warm Leatherette Clan Of Xymox – Blue Monday New Order – Blue Monday

Mon July 31 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



Foie Gras – Psychic Sobriety Grimes f i_o – Violence Ayria – Hunger Night Club – Bad Girl Conquer DIvide – Bad Guy Coatie Pop – I Should Keep Some Things To Myself Chromatics – Shadow Warpaint – The Chauffeur More Aurora – In Out & Thru Lebanon Hanover – Babes Of The 80s Gioli & Assia – Playing Chess Boy Harsher – Fate Pour Vous – Scorpio Eivor – I Tokuni

