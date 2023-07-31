On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 07.30.23

DJ Zuul
July 31, 2023
Sun July 30 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (Push out the Jive, breathe in the Love)

  1. Ministry – Thieves
  2. Clock DVA – The Hacker
  3. Controlled Bleeding – Words (Of The Dying) (LP Version)
  4. The Young Gods – Skinflowers [Courtney Speed Love Mix]
  5. Android Lust – Follow
  6. Gary Numan – Dominion Day
  7. Stoneburner – One By One We Glitter And Disappear (Fires Remix)
  8. Pop Will Eat Itself – Harry Dean Stanton
  9. Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen
  10. Nine Inch Nails – The Hand That Feeds (Straight)
  11. Cubanate – Body Burn
  12. Collide – Violet’s Dance

Mon July 31 Hour ONE: DJ Drew (Originalz N Coverz)

  1. Plastic Noise Experience – New Life
  2. Depeche Mode – New Life
  3. Gary Numan – Down In The Park
  4. Marilyn Manson – Down In The Park
  5. Nine Inch Nails – Dead Souls
  6. Joy Division – Dead Souls
  7. Ministry – (I’m Not An) Effigy
  8. Hate Dept – Effigy
  9. Mark E Moon – Go!
  10. Tones On Tail – Go! [Club]
  11. The Normal – Warm Leatherette
  12. Peter Murphy f NIN – Warm Leatherette
  13. Clan Of Xymox – Blue Monday
  14. New Order – Blue Monday

Mon July 31 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Foie Gras – Psychic Sobriety
  2. Grimes f i_o – Violence
  3. Ayria – Hunger
  4. Night Club – Bad Girl
  5. Conquer DIvide – Bad Guy
  6. Coatie Pop – I Should Keep Some Things To Myself
  7. Chromatics – Shadow
  8. Warpaint – The Chauffeur
  9. More Aurora – In Out & Thru
  10. Lebanon Hanover – Babes Of The 80s
  11. Gioli & Assia – Playing Chess
  12. Boy Harsher – Fate
  13. Pour Vous – Scorpio
  14. Eivor – I Tokuni

 

