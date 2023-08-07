On the Edge Playlist: 08.06.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com

There were so many years of peace

You thought life’s good you’re re safe

There were some distant events

Now you don’t understand

NNHMN – Soldier of Beauty

Sun August 6 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



NNHMN – Soldier of Beauty Xotox – Unausgesprochen Hante. – Insanity We Are Magonia – Triangle Unicode Information Society – Land of the Blind (Aesthetic Perfection Mix) Brutalist Architecture In The Sun – Rain Funker Vogt – Desperado Zanias – Untethered Ladytron – Ghosts Mach Fox & Zeven Odd Gods – A Sickness Underworld – Universe Of Can When Back Matteo Tura – Larsen The Immortals – Techno Syndrome (Mortal Kombat) Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (Dulce Liquido Remix)

Mon August 7 Hour ONE: DJ Drew



Gary Numan – Intruder KMFDM – Godlike Solar Fake – This Pretty Life [Iris Mix] Nutzer Ebb – Join In The Chant CHVRCHES – Bela Lugosi’s Dead Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead [Tomb Raider Mix] ESA – Come And Find Me [DJD Edit] Depeche Mode – Shake The Disease Ladytron – Seventeen [Droydz DJD Edit] Night Club – Die In The Disco New Order – Confusion [Arthur Baker]

Mon August 7 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



Missing in Stars – Fight Matte Blvck – Proxy Digital Drugs & Male Tears – Switchblade Mari Kattman – You Can Show Yourself Out Vandal Moon – Heroine Dancer Emergency Sequence – 1938 Slighter & Craig Joseph Huxtable – Pulling me Under The Mystic Underground – The Backlash Comes (Maduro Remix) Matteo Tura – Faceless Fermion – Surveillance Alien Vampires – Ready to Die Spankthenun – On The Run

