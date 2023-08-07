On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 08.06.23

DJ Zuul
August 7, 2023
There were so many years of peace
You thought life’s good you’re re safe
There were some distant events
Now you don’t understand

NNHMN – Soldier of Beauty

 

 

Sun August 6 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. NNHMN –  Soldier of Beauty
  2. Xotox –  Unausgesprochen
  3. Hante. –  Insanity
  4. We Are Magonia  – Triangle Unicode
  5. Information Society –  Land of the Blind (Aesthetic Perfection Mix)
  6. Brutalist Architecture In The Sun –  Rain
  7. Funker Vogt –  Desperado
  8. Zanias –  Untethered
  9. Ladytron –  Ghosts
  10. Mach Fox & Zeven Odd Gods –  A Sickness
  11. Underworld –  Universe Of Can When Back
  12. Matteo Tura –  Larsen
  13. The Immortals –  Techno Syndrome (Mortal Kombat)
  14. Super Dragon Punch!! –  Split (Dulce Liquido Remix)

Mon August 7 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. Gary Numan – Intruder
  2. KMFDM – Godlike
  3. Solar Fake – This Pretty Life [Iris Mix]
  4. Nutzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
  5. CHVRCHES – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
  6. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead [Tomb Raider Mix]
  7. ESA – Come And Find Me [DJD Edit]
  8. Depeche Mode – Shake The Disease
  9. Ladytron – Seventeen [Droydz DJD Edit]
  10. Night Club – Die In The Disco
  11. New Order – Confusion [Arthur Baker]

Mon August 7 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Missing in Stars – Fight
  2. Matte Blvck – Proxy
  3. Digital Drugs & Male Tears – Switchblade
  4. Mari Kattman – You Can Show Yourself Out
  5. Vandal Moon – Heroine Dancer
  6. Emergency Sequence – 1938
  7. Slighter & Craig Joseph Huxtable – Pulling me Under
  8. The Mystic Underground – The Backlash Comes (Maduro Remix)
  9. Matteo Tura – Faceless
  10. Fermion – Surveillance
  11. Alien Vampires – Ready to Die
  12. Spankthenun – On The Run

 

Gustave Dore, detail from “Liberty”, 1865

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

