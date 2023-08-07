On the Edge Playlist: 08.06.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com
There were so many years of peace
You thought life’s good you’re re safe
There were some distant events
Now you don’t understand
Sun August 6 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- NNHMN – Soldier of Beauty
- Xotox – Unausgesprochen
- Hante. – Insanity
- We Are Magonia – Triangle Unicode
- Information Society – Land of the Blind (Aesthetic Perfection Mix)
- Brutalist Architecture In The Sun – Rain
- Funker Vogt – Desperado
- Zanias – Untethered
- Ladytron – Ghosts
- Mach Fox & Zeven Odd Gods – A Sickness
- Underworld – Universe Of Can When Back
- Matteo Tura – Larsen
- The Immortals – Techno Syndrome (Mortal Kombat)
- Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (Dulce Liquido Remix)
Mon August 7 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- Gary Numan – Intruder
- KMFDM – Godlike
- Solar Fake – This Pretty Life [Iris Mix]
- Nutzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
- CHVRCHES – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
- Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead [Tomb Raider Mix]
- ESA – Come And Find Me [DJD Edit]
- Depeche Mode – Shake The Disease
- Ladytron – Seventeen [Droydz DJD Edit]
- Night Club – Die In The Disco
- New Order – Confusion [Arthur Baker]
Mon August 7 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Missing in Stars – Fight
- Matte Blvck – Proxy
- Digital Drugs & Male Tears – Switchblade
- Mari Kattman – You Can Show Yourself Out
- Vandal Moon – Heroine Dancer
- Emergency Sequence – 1938
- Slighter & Craig Joseph Huxtable – Pulling me Under
- The Mystic Underground – The Backlash Comes (Maduro Remix)
- Matteo Tura – Faceless
- Fermion – Surveillance
- Alien Vampires – Ready to Die
- Spankthenun – On The Run
Gustave Dore, detail from “Liberty”, 1865
